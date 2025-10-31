Inside The Nuggets

Jonas Valanciunas Embraces Fresh Start With Nuggets After Offseason Signing

After signing with the Denver Nuggets this offseason, Jonas Valanciunas is enjoying his new team.

Oct 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts in the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets made a splash over the offseason by bringing in difference-makers like Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jonas Valanciunas. Not only do these moves give the Nuggets some much-needed depth, but they all bring something unique to the table to help the team compete for a championship.

Valanciunas, a 14-year veteran, was arguably the most underrated pickup in the NBA this offseason, as the Nuggets have finally given Nikola Jokic a reliable backup for when he needs relief, and they have even experimented with both European bigs on the floor together, although David Adelman has yet to test it out in the regular season.

Valanciunas is having fun in Denver

The Nuggets are 3-1 through their first four games of the 2025-26 season, and Valanciunas gave insight into how the vibes are high around the locker room.

"It's fun to enjoy basketball," Valanciunas said. "It's fun to have that fun on the court, off the court, no matter who's playing, no matter who's doing good. We support each other and just have fun all around this locker room."

Even though Valanciunas is playing a career-low 12.5 minutes per game through four appearances with the Nuggets, he is simply enjoying his time with this team. Of course, the vibes are higher when a team is winning, and the Nuggets have won three straight heading into their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, but this is always great to hear.

When a team is clicking off the court, on-court success always seems to follow. Of course, it is a long season and the Nuggets still have 78 games until they even reach the playoffs, but this is the type of attitude a championship-hopeful team needs.

Valanciunas' impact with the Nuggets

Of course, when the Nuggets have three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic leading the team, they do not want him off the floor very often. However, when he does need rest, Valanciunas is one of the best backups in the league.

Despite playing limited minutes this season, Valanciunas is averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists off the bench while shooting 56% from the field.

The Nuggets are Valanciunas' fourth team within three seasons, but he certainly seems to be enjoying his time in Denver alongside his European running mate.

