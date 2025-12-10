Jamal Murray Reveals Why Nuggets’ New Starting Lineup Is Working

The Denver Nuggets have been dealing with some unfortunate injuries, as Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon both remain sidelined for an extended period of time, but the team is managing. Being down two starters is never easy for a team, especially with guys like Braun and Gordon who bring so much to the table, but Denver's replacements are getting the job done.

The Nuggets are 6-3 without Braun and Gordon this season, as Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones have stepped into their places in the starting lineup. During practice on Tuesday, Nuggets star Jamal Murray opened up about why Watson and Jones are effective replacements for their injured starters.

"I think we just get up and down more. Peyton is really lanky and really fast, really twitchy. Spencer plays super hard, crashing everywhere, giving up his body," Murray said. "I think those guys going up and down everywhere is slightly different than CB and AG."

Nuggets' new-look starting lineup

Of course, the Nuggets did not make starting lineup changes by choice, but they are working out surprisingly well. In fact, on paper, their starting lineup with Watson and Jones is performing better than with Braun and Gordon.

Denver's five-man lineup of Murray, Braun, Cam Johnson, Gordon, and Nikola Jokic has played 159 minutes together, with an offensive rating of 119.2 and a defensive rating of 107.2, giving them a net rating of 11.9.

The Nuggets' five-man lineup of Murray, Watson, Johnson, Jones, and Jokic, though, has played 91 minutes with an offensive rating of 139.9 (!!!) and a defensive rating of 119.6, for a net rating of 20.3.

Of course, numbers do not tell the whole story, but there is no doubt that this new lineup is overachieving. Their offense, in particular, has been incredible. Of 55 unique five-man lineups across the NBA that have at least 60 minutes together this season, the Nuggets' new starting lineup has the best offensive rating.

Look, there is no doubt that the Nuggets are missing Braun and Gordon, but Watson and Jones have stepped up big time for the Nuggets. It is only a matter of time until the Nuggets give Jones a standard contract, while Watson is making the most of his own contract year.

