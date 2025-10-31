Jamal Murray Appears on Nuggets' Injury Report vs. Trail Blazers
Within their latest injury report, the Denver Nuggets revealed star guard Jamal Murray is listed as questionable vs. the Portland Trail Blazers for their first NBA Cup game of the season.
Here's the full injury report for the Nuggets leading into Friday's contest vs. Portland:
Denver Nuggets Injury Report (as of 10/30)
– G Jamal Murray: QUESTIONABLE (left calf tightness)
– F Cameron Johnson: PROBABLE (right shoulder inflammation)
A pair of minor injuries, but two big names included nonetheless.
Murray has been on a hot streak to start the new season for Denver, averaging 27.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on impressive 50-41-94 splits. His average in points, rebounds, and field-goal percentage would be the best of his nine-year career if continued across the entire season.
However, Murray now finds himself in danger of missing game give of the Nuggets' season with some calf tightness, which would inevitably be a big hit to Denver's backcourt rotation during a higher-than-usual-stakes NBA Cup matchup against Portland.
If he does miss any stretch of time, look for Bruce Brown to fill in as the potential starting point guard for the Nuggets; the team's primary backup point through the first four games of the season, who can provide quality minutes as a fill-in starter.
Along with Murray, Johnson appeared on the Nuggets' injury report once again. Johnson has been dealing with a shoulder injury since the middle of Denver's third game of the season vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, and would end up leaving in the middle of the fourth quarter to eventually be deemed questionable to return.
Johnson would eventually play in the Nuggets' following game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans despite being listed as questionable before tip-off, and looks to be on track to suit up once again vs. the Blazers with a probable designation.
During his first four games of the season, Johnson had an up-and-down start, averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 38.5% shooting from the field, his best game coming against the Phoenix Suns with 15 total points and four rebounds.
In the event Murray is sidelined, that would likely lead to Johnson seeing an increased role in the Nuggets' offense, and perhaps a runway to get back on track from a bumpy start to the season. However, it remains to be seen what each's status will be as the Nuggets embark on their chance to start off with a victory in their NBA Cup run.
