Spencer Jones Addresses Possibility of New Contract With Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have been rolling out two-way signee Spencer Jones in their starting rotation as a frequent fill-in for as long as Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon have been sidelined with their respective injuries.

And within that sample size that Jones has been on the floor for Denver, he's not only been a consistent piece of the rotation on both ends of the floor, but he's proven more than worthy of being signed onto a traditional NBA contract that keeps him on the roster full-time.

Right now, a two-way deal keeps Jones on the roster for only 50 regular season games before needed to be signed to a new contract, and so far, he's suited up for 19 of those appearances.

The clock, inevitably, will keep ticking down before it's time for the Nuggets to make that contract decision, but for Jones, he's clearly not too concerned about what the near future holds.

"We're at Game 25 or something like that? ... I've still got like halfway to go before we're even at that decision," Jones said, via Bennett Durando of The Denver Post.

"For me right now, it's just taking advantage of the opportunity I have until [Aaron Gordon] and [Christian Braun] get back. And then see what my role is after that and just keep growing from there. You keep winning and all that stuff, the rest takes care of itself."

Spencer Jones Not Worried About New Contract

It's a simple mindset from Jones: control the controllables, and keep the main thing the main thing–– which to this point, has been to showcase as an impact player defensively, be efficient in offensive opportunities as a cutter or shooting from three, and most importantly, winning.

Since being elevated to the starting lineup, Jones has averaged 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, shooting an impressive 56.5% from the field and 44.4% from three in those opportunities. He's been a steady, versatile fit with size and length to be a quality fit in multiple lineups, and for any coaching brass, makes it pretty simple to keep feeding him minutes on a nightly basis.

In all likelihood, Jones will probably find his way to a new deal with Denver in due time. The Nuggets have an available roster spot for a traditional contract that's been open since the beginning of the year, and their second-year wing has proven more than able of holding up his end of the bargain if signed on.

