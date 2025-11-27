David Adelman Explains Why NBA Cup Matters for Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets, who sit right behind the Portland Trail Blazers in this year's NBA Cup standings for the West Group C, still have a chance to fight their way into the knockout rounds with the right point differential or some outside help from the Blazers.

It makes for the first time that the Nuggets have had a viable chance to contend for a shot at an NBA Cup since the event was established two seasons ago. And while at its core, the games are worth the same wins and losses as a regular-season contest would, Denver seems to be taking on these nights with a bit of added importance.

David Adelman Would Love to Be Part of Knockout Rounds

Head coach David Adelman spoke on the Nuggets and their NBA Cup hopes heading into their fourth and final Group Stage game against the San Antonio Spurs, noting that while a few things have to go their way in order to move onto the next round, he would love for his group to be a part of the action.

"Standings, we always talk about. I think the NBA Cup thing, we're in it, so we do talk about it," Adelman said.

"In the past, we were out of it so fast, so it never really was a thing. So, we have a chance, a lot of things have to go our way. But, I'd to get into it, man. It'd be a great way to test ourselves early in the season. Obviously, you want to be in the big tournament at the end of the year, more-so. But if you're in the mix, yeah, it's important."

While a new idea, the NBA Cup has seemingly begun to become more and more accepted by both fans and players, which makes for a bit of a different in-game environment from what a run-of-the-mill regular season matchup would offer.

The fans make it a playoff-level atmosphere in the arena, the players buy in to play a bit harder, and sets up for a quality early test for a Nuggets team gearing up for a postseason later in the year.

That's why if they have a fighting chance in the in-season tournament, Adelman and his guys are playing to win it, which this time around, there's a world where a top-four finish in the conference isn't out of the cards to advance.

"I think the energy, it really is a fan thing. I think the fans like it. So, they bring a lot of juice to the game. Our night in Houston felt like a playoff, just with the fan energy and both team's intensity. So, yeah, there's a little extra there. But again, it does count the same towards the ultimate goal, but I do think it's been a cool thing, it's gotten better every year, and I'd love to be a part of it."

Time will tell if luck will swing in the Nuggets' favor in order to make that NBA Cup push. But if they do, any roster led by Nikola Jokic, even with the shorthanded implications of Denver's rotation, will be a tough out for any team to take on in a one-game elimination situation.



