Nuggets' Chances to Advance in NBA Cup Could Be in Trouble

The Denver Nuggets' path to an NBA Cup title could be in jeopardy.
Nov 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) walks back to the bench during a timeout while trailing during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Many fans, and even players, have made it known that they do not care too much about the NBA Cup, but each player on the winning team earns about $500,000.

The Denver Nuggets currently sit tied for first place in West Group C after three games, and with just one game left in group play, they are getting an idea of whether they will be able to advance or not. Each group winner, along with the next highest-ranked team in each conference, will advance to the knockout rounds. The Nuggets are in a vulnerable position heading into their final game.

As it stands, the West Group C standings follow:

  1. Portland Trail Blazers (2-1, -18 point differential)
  2. Denver Nuggets (2-1, +26)
  3. San Antonio Spurs (1-1, +10)
  4. Houston Rockets (1-2, +10)
  5. Golden State Warriors (1-1, -28)

How the Nuggets can win Group C

Despite the Nuggets and Trail Blazers holding the same record atop West Group C, and Denver having a significantly better point differential, Portland is on the verge of clinching the group entirely. Since the Trail Blazers beat the Nuggets in their lone NBA Cup matchup this season, they hold the tie-breaker. Now, with a win over the Spurs on Wednesday, the Trail Blazers would clinch the group.

If the Trail Blazers lose to the Spurs on Wednesday, the Nuggets would then have a chance to clinch the group with a win over the Spurs on Friday. However, if the Spurs win both games, then they would clinch the group.

Luckily for Denver, even if the Trail Blazers win Wednesday's matchup to clinch the group, that does not mean the Nuggets are eliminated. With one "wild card" spot available in each conference, the Nuggets, potentially finishing at 3-1 with a strong point differential, would be in a great position to secure it.

Oct 31, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) attempts to steal the basketball during the second half against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Nuggets will certainly be keeping an eye on Wednesday's matchup between the Spurs and Trail Blazers, but keep in mind, regardless of what happens, they can still punch their ticket to the knockout rounds, which start on December 9 and last until the championship on December 16.

