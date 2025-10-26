David Adelman Gives Insight Into Nikola Jokic's Unique Performance vs. Suns
With a win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, the Denver Nuggets have moved to 1-1 early into their 2025-26 campaign. Of course, their season-opening overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors hurt, but the Nuggets are proving to be one of the league's most promising teams through two games.
In Saturday's win over the Suns, the Nuggets even got the job done with three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic playing conservatively. Through 32 minutes of action, Jokic finished with 14 points, 14 rebounds, 15 assists, and three steals, securing his second triple-double in as many games. However, a caveat of Jokic's performance: He took just eight shot attempts.
Jokic shot 5-8 from the field and 0-3 from deep in Saturday's game, and even more strangely, took just one shot attempt in the entire first half. Jokic's first shot attempt of the game did not come until 2:26 left in the second quarter, a strange mark for the superstar big man.
Adelman comments on Jokic's passive performance
After Saturday's game, Nuggets head coach David Adelman reacted to Jokic taking just one first-half shot attempt.
"That's how they guard us. I do think the more weapons you have when people guard us like that, he doesn't have to try to go through three bodies to keep us in the game, it's just make the right play. I think he had another triple-double, right? So [15] assists, just take what's given to you. That's who we're gonna be... If we can win games by moving the ball and taking the right shot, we'll have a solid season."
The Nuggets held a 17-point halftime lead against the Suns, despite Jokic taking just one shot attempt in the first 24 minutes of action. Not many superstars in the NBA will take just one shot in an entire half, but Jokic is always in rare company.
Seven Nuggets players finished in double-digit scoring, including all five starters. The Nuggets are certainly at their best when the whole team is clicking and making plays, as we saw on Saturday.
The Nuggets are now moving on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, giving the team another challenging test early in the season.
