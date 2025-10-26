Peyton Watson Breaks Silence on Nuggets Rejecting Contract Extension
The Denver Nuggets had some big decisions to make regarding their 2022 rookie class early in the 2025-26 season, as Christian Braun and Peyton Watson were both due for contract extensions.
Braun walked right into a huge payday, as the Nuggets granted the standout guard a five-year, $125 million deal to keep him in Denver, but Watson did not get as lucky. The Nuggets and Watson could not come to terms on an extension before the deadline, and now the 23-year-old wing is set to hit unrestricted free agency in the 2026 offseason.
Watson comments on Denver's decision
Of course, this was not an easy decision for the Nuggets' front office, as Watson has proven to be a valuable defender with room to grow on offense, and the young wing completely understands.
While talking to The Denver Post, Watson talked about the Nuggets' decision to reject an extension.
“From what I understand, it was just a financial business decision (for the Nuggets). Obviously, with the new CBA and the second apron, things of that nature, they wanted to stay out of that,” Watson said.“ As a business, you’ve gotta operate (based on) what’s best for your business. And when it comes time for me to make my decision next summer, I’ve gotta operate as a business myself."
Watson will have a big decision to make for himself now, leaving his future in his own hands next offseason. Of course, first, he has to make his mark this season to prove his worth. In his second game of the season in Saturday's win over the Phoenix Suns, Watson had seven points on 3-4 shooting through 20 minutes, highlighted by some impressive defense and a poster dunk.
Of course, despite Denver's decision, Watson has love for the Nuggets organization.
“That’s no diss to the Nuggets. That’s no diss to the Kroenkes," Watson continued. "They’ve showed me a lot of love, a lot of hospitality, and they’ve done a lot for me. They gave me a chance in this league, to prove that I’m gonna be here for a while. So I think everything will work itself out.”
Whether Watson ultimately re-signs with the Nuggets next offseason or finds a new home, he should continue to make a winning impact wherever he ends up.