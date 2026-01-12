David Adelman Speaks on How Nuggets Pulled off Upset Win vs. Bucks

The Denver Nuggets managed to pull off an upset win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night, taking down two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, despite being without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and other key players.

This was a similar feel to the Nuggets' upset win over the Philadelphia 76ers last week, where they were in a similar situation with all five of their typical starters sidelined. The Nuggets continue to prove that they can win games, regardless of who is on the floor, as they manage to stay afloat with Jokic out for a month.

How did they pull off the win against the Bucks, though? Heading into the game, nobody expected them to be able to stop Antetokounmpo, let alone walk out with a win. After the game, Nuggets head coach David Adelman talked about how they were able to get the huge win, starting with their rebounding efforts.

"I think just pure effort," Adelman said about Denver winning the rebound battle. "...Just everybody staying in the paint, staying in the fight. If you do that, you get a carom to the ball or a deflection, whatever it is... I know that sounds simplistic, but in today's NBA, you’re always looking for advantage breaks, guys running lanes. We just can’t be that team right now, that can’t be us. We have to rebound with all five people."

Going against a lengthy Bucks frontcourt of Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner, while starting an undersized frontcourt of Aaron Gordon and Spencer Jones, nobody would have expected Denver to win the rebound battle. While it was close, outrebounding Milwaukee 45-44, it is more about the Nuggets' effort on the glass than the numbers themselves.

When they are playing without the league's leading rebounder in Jokic, as well as a big-body backup in Jonas Valanciunas, the Nuggets have to find better ways to crash the glass, and that is exactly what they showed on Sunday night.

The 76ers win changed their mindset

After the Nuggets took down the 76ers last week, it gave them the confidence that they are capable of doing it again, and they did just that against the Bucks. Adelman was asked how that win in Philadelphia laid the groundwork for games like this one.

"Yeah, I think all of it," Adelman responded. "Having our guys, our best rotational players, watching that game and seeing the complete buy-in by that group. And the way they won the game, just by doing it, by scrapping... it does instill confidence in your better guys when they come back because they see that the other men in that locker room are capable, confident, and they can help them out."

Even at the time, Denver's win in Philadelphia was seen as a momentum shifter, but not many people realized how important that game would end up being. Not only were they able to add to their win column, but it also gave them the confidence to win more games like that one.

Staying positive and keep moving

The Nuggets have managed to win three of their last four games, despite being severely shorthanded in each of them, and they are doing so by staying positive and taking it one game at a time.

"It's just been a really unique, stressful last four games, but we found a way... You can't live in negativity in the NBA because there's negative times. But there's these great positive times like tonight and in Philly and in Boston. You have to keep yourself measured and keep yourself moving with the schedule. That's what we're trying to do," Adelman said.

The Nuggets will now move on to a much more favorable four-game stretch against weaker opponents, giving them a chance to continue to win without Jokic on the floor.

