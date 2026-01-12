Three Keys to Nuggets' Shocking Win Over Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks

The Denver Nuggets, despite playing without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Jonas Valanciunas, Christian Braun, and Cam Johnson, managed to escape the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. With their backs against the wall, missing four of their opening-day starters, the Nuggets upset the Bucks 108-104 in Denver.

The Nuggets started a group of Jalen Pickett, Hunter Tyson, Peyton Watson, Spencer Jones, and Aaron Gordon. If you asked any Nuggets fan if they thought that specific starting five would be able to take down two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, 99 percent of them would tell you no.

Antetokounmpo finished the night with a game-high 31 points, along with eight rebounds and 11 assists on 10-17 shooting from the field and 10-14 from the free-throw line. Sure, the Nuggets did not completely stop the superstar forward, but they did enough to slow him down and secure the win.

Aaron Gordon makes a big impact

Aaron Gordon is answering the call pic.twitter.com/tcHxBE33Zg — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) January 12, 2026

Gordon recently returned from a 19-game injury absence, and the standout forward has been steadily increasing his playing time since coming back. Luckily, Gordon was prepared to play a bulk of Sunday's game, because the team desperately needed him.

With a damaged frontcourt, the Nuggets turned to Gordon to be their starting center on Sunday night, and he did exactly what Denver asked of him.

In 32 minutes of action, his most since returning from injury, Gordon finished with 23 points, six rebounds, and four assists on 7-16 shooting from the field and 2-4 from three-point range. Gordon was certainly a bright spot for Denver on Sunday, and if he can continue to look more like himself as he gets healthier, the Nuggets will be in a much better position.

Tim Hardaway Jr. steps up offensively

Tim Hardaway Jr off the bench:



25 PTS

2 STL

8-12 FG

5-9 3P

+27



Top 5 in bench points this season. pic.twitter.com/vGqNpug3bQ — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 12, 2026

Tim Hardaway Jr. is making a quiet case for the Sixth Man of the Year award this season. In Sunday's win, Hardaway Jr. finished with a team-high 25 points off the bench, shooting an efficient 8-12 from the field and 5-9 from beyond the arc.

With Jokic and Murray sidelined, the Nuggets desperately need someone to step up offensively, and Hardaway Jr. is their answer.

This was Hardaway Jr.'s second game with 25 or more points since Jokic went down with his injury, and the Nuggets will continue to turn to him as they deal with injuries.

A Zeke Nnaji double-double

Zeke Nnaji blocks Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jalen Pickett scores on the other end.



What a sequence pic.twitter.com/iRvERZeL71 — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) January 12, 2026

With Jokic and Valanciunas both out, the Nuggets have had a gaping hole at the center position. In their absences, the Nuggets have turned to DaRon Holmes II and Zeke Nnaji to fill that hole, although the latter has taken over the job.

In Sunday's win, Nnaji finished with 14 points, ten rebounds, two steals, and two blocks on 5-9 shooting off the bench. This was Nnaji's first double-double of the season, but his fourth straight game in double-digit scoring. While the Nuggets have turned to a starting frontcourt of Gordon and Jones, Nnaji's presence off the bench is very valuable.

Overall, the Nuggets had a great team performance, and head coach David Adelman should certainly take a lot of the credit, but these three players stepped up in big ways while the team was shorthanded. This is now the second time in four games that the Nuggets have pulled off an upset with Jokic and Murray both sidelined.

The Nuggets will move on to face the New Orleans Pelicans in their next game after moving to 26-13 with Sunday's win.

More Denver Nuggets Content