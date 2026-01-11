Nuggets Announce Eight-Player Injury Report vs. Bucks

The Denver Nuggets are coming off their worst outing of the season, putting up just 87 points against the Atlanta Hawks in a 23-point loss. All of their injuries seem to be catching up to them after they went on a surprising two-game winning streak without Nikola Jokic, and now they seem to be heading into another against-all-odds matchup.

The Nuggets are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The Bucks started their season at just 12-19 through 31 games, but then they got two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo back from an extended absence. Since he returned, the Bucks have won five of their last seven, and now pose a huge threat to the shorthanded Nuggets.

Nuggets' injury report vs. Bucks

Unfortunately for the Nuggets, their injury luck is not getting much better. Even after Jokic went down with an injury, things were looking up because they were getting Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun back from extended absences. But what happened next? Jamal Murray got hurt. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Christian Braun - PROBABLE (left ankle sprain)

Aaron Gordon - PROBABLE (right hamstring strain)

Jamal Murray - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain; illness)

Spencer Jones - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle inflammation; illness)

Nikola Jokic - OUT (left knee bone bruise)

Cam Johnson - OUT (right knee bone bruise)

Jonas Valanciunas - OUT (right calf strain)

Tamar Bates - OUT (left foot surgery)

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Bucks:



PROBABLE:

Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain)



QUESTIONABLE:

Jamal Murray (Left Ankle Sprain, Illness)

Spencer Jones (Left Ankle Inflammation, Illness)



OUT:

Nikola Jokić (Left… pic.twitter.com/T8wDodzirL — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 10, 2026

The Nuggets are hoping to at least get Murray back in the lineup, as they were a disaster without him in their last game. Of course, things are bad enough that they have to play without their three-time MVP center for a month, as well as backup center Valanciunas and standout forward Cam Johnson, and they cannot afford to miss many more players.

The Nuggets will likely be in particular trouble while trying to contain Antetokounmpo, as they simply might not have the personnel to stop him. Since returning from injury, Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists through seven games, shooting 67.5% from the field.

GIANNIS STOPS BRON ON BACK TO BACK PLAYS FOR THE WIN 😳 pic.twitter.com/u2GmiWMsUq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2026

Sure, a healthy Aaron Gordon would likely be their best shot of slowing down Antetokounmpo, but he has not been his best since returning from his hamstring injury. If Valanciunas were available, the Nuggets would at least have a big body in the paint, but this is far from the ideal matchup for this injury-ridden Denver team.

Bucks' injury report vs. Nuggets

On top of having a Giannis-sized advantage over the Nuggets, the Bucks have a significant health advantage. The Bucks' full injury report:

Kevin Porter Jr. - PROBABLE (right hip contusion)

Taurean Prince - OUT (neck surgery)

Assuming Porter Jr. suits up on Sunday, the Bucks will have nearly their entire rotation available against the Nuggets. For a Nuggets team that will be missing at least two starters and other key players, that is not what they want to hear.

The Nuggets will be at a significant disadvantage against the Bucks, and frankly, the only thing that would give them a chance is for Murray, Gordon, Jones, and Braun to all be upgraded to available. It will be a tough matchup nonetheless, but they have proven they are capable of pulling off a shorthanded upset.

The Nuggets and Bucks are set to tip off in Denver at 6:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, as David Adelman will try to find ways to slow down Antetokounmpo.

More Denver Nuggets Content