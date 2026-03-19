Nuggets’ 5 Most Important Games Left for Playoff Positioning

The Denver Nuggets have just 12 games remaining in their regular season, are 5-5 in their last 10 games, and sit at a lowly sixth place in the Western Conference as the clock slowly ticks down before the postseason gets underway.

Time is dwindling for the Nuggets to turn things around from their latest cold stretch. But in the month that remains in their 82-game slate, a few matchups are lingering on the back-end of the schedule that could provide nice juice to that final push ahead of the real action kicking off in April, or they could continue to keep Denver tripping up if they're not on their toes.

With that in mind, here's the five most important games left on the Nuggets' schedule within the 2025-26 campaign:

5. Mar. 20 vs. Toronto Raptors

Dec 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles against Toronto Raptors forward/guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

This game is a chance for the Nuggets to get right against a tough East team following an ugly loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in their prior outing. Denver's now over two games back from third in the West and needs to press their foot on the gas as soon as possible.

Toronto has won their past three games as is, so uprooting their current winning ways is a task easier said than done. However, considering Denver was already able to take care of business in their last meeting against the Raptors earlier in December while without Jokic and others, this time around could end up much simpler while on their own home floor.

4. Mar. 24 @ Phoenix Suns

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) in the second half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A sneaky matchup that could have big seeding implications if the Nuggets aren't careful; the Suns are just 2.5 games back of Denver from claiming sixth in the West. If able to overtake them, Phoenix would effectively avoid the Play-In, while instead sending the Nuggets to fight for that seventh and eighth spot in the playoffs instead.

Dropping this one sets up for a risk the Nuggets can't afford to take, and therefore need to lock in a road win against a Suns team currently stuck in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

3. Apr. 4 vs. San Antonio Spurs

Mar 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) dribbles against Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

﻿Last time the Nuggets faced the Spurs and came out with a narrow victory, it was without the services of Victor Wembanyama on the other side. But once their next contest against San Antonio rolls around at the top of next month, it sets up for a fully healthy, and much tougher challenge for Denver in one of the final games that will define their final seed in the West.

The good news for the Nuggets is that they'll hopefully have better health themselves by the time this game rolls around with Peyton Watson's pending return. But still, no game against Wembanyama is an easy task.

2. Apr. 12 @ San Antonio Spurs

Mar 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have not one, but two games left on the schedule against San Antonio, and the contest that lies just over a week away from the first might be just a bit more important for Denver to take advantage of.

For starters, it's a road matchup in San Antonio, and a win in that setting can be a statement for any team. But it's also the Nuggets' final regular season game, meaning this is the last chance to check off a win before the playoffs get underway, and could be a matchup that ends up as the difference between Denver finishing as one seed or another.

1. Apr. 10 vs. OKC Thunder

Mar 9, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives between Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) and forward Spencer Jones (21) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The second-to-last game on the Nuggets' schedule might be the one that carries the most weight of the dozen left on the calendar: one final test against the reigning champions in Ball Arena that can offer Denver a much-needed confidence boost after the results of their last few meetings.

For OKC, their seeding in the West will likely be pretty secure at this point, and maybe that plays into the availability of guys like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren to ensure they're ready for postseason ball. But if everyone's active, on paper, this one should expect to be one of the best regular-season games left in the entire league.