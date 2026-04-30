Nuggets' 3-1 Comeback Odds vs. Timberwolves Continue to Climb

The Denver Nuggets might be in prime position to complete an impressive 3-1 comeback over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

At least, that's what the sportsbooks say.

Heading into the Nuggets' Game 6 action on the road in Minnesota, Denver is positioned as -6.5 favorites (-258 ML) before the game on Thursday, and a collective -150 odds to win the series,according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

As for the Timberwolves, they're +125 to win the series.

Considering the Nuggets are the only team in the NBA down in their respective series to still be favored to come out of it with a win, it's a solid place for Denver to be when factoring in their ups and downs in Games 2 through 4 to find themselves in the deficit in the first place.

But now, they'll be tasked with climbing out of that hole for the next two games; one being the road in a tough Minnesota playoff environment, which can be a challenge for any team in the league.

Yet if Denver can surpass this hurdle, it might be the biggest one left in their way to make that comeback actually happen.

Health Remains Key for Both Sides

Both Denver and Minnesota are dealing with some pivotal health issues which could end up being the difference in the series.

For the Timberwolves, they've been beaten down with some big injuries at the wrong time, losing both Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo in Game 4, but also seeing each of Bones Hyland and Ayo Dosunmu newly-questionable with their respective issues for Game 6.

However, the Nuggets aren't without their issues either. Aaron Gordon's been dealing with a lingering calf injury that's sidelined him for multiple games of the series, including their latest Game 5 showing in which Denver won in statement fashion.

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) handles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

But for Game 6 and onwards, it's unclear how Gordon's availability might shift, which would add to Denver's lingering injury woes that have persisted all season and into the playoffs where that frontcourt depth could be especially utilized right now in their rotation.

The good thing for Denver is that, at least in terms of their Game 5 action, there seemed to be signs of life that a 3-1 comeback could be in play, outside of what the sportsbooks may say.

The Nuggets were shooting a little bit better thanks to standout performances from both Spencer Jones and Cam Johnson, and Nikola Jokic finally looked closer to his MVP-like self in what would end up being

Though now the task relies upon the Nuggets having the juice to keep that momentum rolling into Game 6 in Minnesota, then even further into a potential Game 7 that would be in a home matchup that Denver would likely be heavily favored in.

The Nuggets were the last team to claim a 3-1 comeback across the league with their pair of them back during the 2020 postseason, so it's only right for them to be the ones to do so yet again six years later.

And the more time that passes, the chances of Denver being able to see that goal come to fruition become a little bit more favorable.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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