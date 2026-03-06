Three Starters Questionable in Nuggets vs. Knicks Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets picked up a statement win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday behind an incredible two-man game of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but they are now heading into an equally challenging test. For the second night of a back-to-back, the Nuggets are hosting the New York Knicks on Friday.

The Nuggets have had as many back-breaking injuries as any team in the NBA, most notably with Aaron Gordon. However, after missing the last 17 games with a hamstring strain, he could finally be returning to action.

Nuggets upgrade Aaron Gordon vs. Knicks

Jan 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) on the bench in the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have upgraded Gordon to questionable, as the standout forward inches closer to his return, and they got some other good injury news as well. After Denver played without Gordon, Cam Johnson, Spencer Jones, and Peyton Watson in each of their last two games, they could get three of the four back on Friday.

While Watson remains sidelined, Johnson and Jones have both been upgraded to questionable. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Injury Report ahead of tonight's game against the Knicks:



QUESTIONABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain)

Cameron Johnson (Right Ankle Inflammation)

Spencer Jones (Right Shoulder Strain)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/GLIDxtQdIF — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 6, 2026

Sure, with Gordon, Johnson, and Jones all questionable for Friday's game, we could see them all sidelined again. However, this at least gives the team hope that their injury luck is trending in the right direction. The Nuggets have not had a fully healthy lineup since November, and while they still will not on Friday night, they are a few steps closer.

Hopefully, the Nuggets get their starting forward duo of Johnson and Gordon back on the floor, and if not, they can at least hope Jones is upgraded to available to fill in for one of them.

Knicks list Josh Hart as questionable

Feb 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) dribbles up court against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With the Nuggets potentially getting the best glue guy in the league back after a 17-game absence, although Gordon might have elevated himself from the "glue guy" category, the Knicks are focused on the status of their high-level glue guy. The Knicks have listed Josh Hart as questionable for Friday's matchup, while also ruling out backup guard Miles McBride. The Knicks' full injury report:

Josh Hart - QUESTIONABLE (lower back contusion)

Miles McBride - OUT (pelvic core muscle surgery)

Hart's injury has not impacted him recently, as he has played in each of New York's last 12 games, but Friday's matchup would be heavily impacted if he has to miss it.

The last time these two teams met, the Knicks won in a double-overtime thriller in Madison Square Garden, as Jalen Brunson erupted for 42 points while Jamal Murray poured in 39 and Nikola Jokic notched a 30-point triple-double. Mile High fans would be in for a treat if Friday's game is even close to as exciting as February's meeting.

The Nuggets have not won three straight games since mid-January, so getting their key forwards back on the floor could finally help them string together a much-needed winning streak. The Nuggets and Knicks are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Friday.