Nuggets Catch a Break With 76ers' Loaded Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets are coming off one of their most crushing losses of the season, after Luka Doncic lifted the Los Angeles Lakers with a game-winner in overtime. Now, they are heading into a surprisingly favorable matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nuggets would love to pick up a win after their toughest stretch of the season, as they faced six top-four seeds in a row. Typically, a game between the Nuggets and 76ers would feature a superstar center battle between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid and an All-Star point guard matchup between Jamal Murray and Tyrese Maxey. However, the 76ers are severely banged up for Tuesday's game.

Nuggets have cleanest injury report in months

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

With just 14 games left in the regular season, the Nuggets' health is undoubtedly their top priority. After dealing with injuries to Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and many more, the Nuggets nearly have a clean slate. Standout forward Peyton Watson is the only Nuggets player left with an injury designation, but his return to action is also getting very close. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Peyton Watson - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Watson is a very important player for Denver, and his absence has been felt over the last 16 games. The Nuggets could be just days away from having a full-strength lineup for the first time since November, but first, they have to get through Tuesday's matchup against the 76ers.

76ers rule out Maxey and Embiid

Oct 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and center Joel Embiid (21) talks during a break in action in the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 76ers have been dealing with several key injuries throughout the season, but their lineup will be gutted for Tuesday's matchup. With Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Kelly Oubre Jr. all ruled out, the 76ers will be without four of their top five scorers. Philadelphia's full injury report:

Dalen Terry - QUESTIONABLE (left shoulder impingement)

Johni Broome - OUT (right knee surgery recovery)

Joel Embiid - OUT (right oblique strain)

Paul George - OUT (league suspension)

Tyrese Maxey - OUT (right finger tendon strain)

Kelly Oubre Jr. - OUT (left elbow sprain)

Jabari Walker - OUT (illness)

The 76ers are 20-11 when Maxey and Embiid share the floor, but they certainly wish they could see a larger sample size of their star duo together. Maxey has taken his game to the next level this season, averaging 29.0 points, 6.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, while Embiid has missed 35 of Philadelphia's 68 games.

Of course, George getting handed a 25-game suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policy certainly did not help the 76ers, as he has made just 27 appearances so far this season, with four more games on his suspension.

It would have been a great show for fans if Maxey and Embiid were suiting up for Tuesday's game, especially for a nationally televised matchup, but the Nuggets will do what they can to take advantage of such a banged-up 76ers team.

The Nuggets and 76ers are set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Tuesday, with coverage available on NBC and streaming on Peacock.