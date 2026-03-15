Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic Make NBA History in Nuggets-Lakers OT Thriller

Matchups between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers seem to always have some extra juice to them, and Saturday's meeting was no different. Not only were these two teams fighting to clinch the season series and secure better positioning in the Western Conference standings, but it was a battle between two of the league's premier talents.

Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic both put on a show in Los Angeles on Saturday. In an overtime thriller, Doncic nailed the game-winner to go along with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists. On the other end of the floor, Jokic finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds, 14 assists, and five steals.

In the intense overtime showdown, Jokic and Doncic became the first pair of players in NBA history to combine for 50+ points, 25+ rebounds, 25+ assists, 10+ stocks, and 5+ three-pointers made in the same game, opponents or teammates, per OptaSTATS.

Tonight Luka Dončić & Nikola Jokić combined for:



50+ points

25+ rebounds

25+ assists

10+ stocks (steals + blocks)

5+ threes made



It's the first time two players have done that in a game in NBA history (teammates or opponents). pic.twitter.com/5lXGVWRU0r — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) March 15, 2026

Jokic and Doncic make history

This is an incredible feat for the two European superstars, as they both stuffed the stat sheet to the extreme in Saturday's game. Of course, this is the level of production that fans expect every time they match up against each other, and Saturday's game certainly lived up to the hype.

Both of these players deserve to be at the top of this year's NBA MVP race. Even though OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seems to be running away with the award, Jokic and Doncic both deserve some love in the conversation.

With the Lakers' overtime win on Saturday, Jokic and Doncic are an even 10-10 against each other in their careers, with no playoff meetings. This postseason, it would be a service to fans across the league if they were able to match up in the playoffs. If the season ended today, they would be facing off in the first round, as the Lakers hold third place in the West and the Nuggets slid to sixth place after Saturday's loss.

Of course, Jokic and the Nuggets are likely regretting letting Saturday's game slip away, especially when they were up by three points with just five seconds left in regulation, and let Austin Reaves get his own rebound off a missed free-throw to ultimately tie the game and send it to overtime. With 14 games left in the regular season, the Nuggets desperately need to clean up their late-game mistakes.

Miss to the left on purpose.

Grab it.

Shoot it.

Sink it.



PICTURE-PERFECT EXECUTION BY AUSTIN REAVES! https://t.co/8ivh0JYck7 pic.twitter.com/f3RCCEfYNA — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2026

The Nuggets will look to bounce back from this loss with another star matchup for Jokic, as they host Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Saturday's loss was very demoralizing, but they will have the opportunity to bounce back and find a rhythm over their last 14 games, with just five matchups against projected playoff teams.

Luckily, the Nuggets will not have to deal with Doncic again in the regular season, but with two matchups against the San Antonio Spurs, one against the Golden State Warriors, and another against the OKC Thunder, they will certainly have their fair share of superstar matchups.