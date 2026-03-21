Nuggets Expect Peyton Watson Back After 6-Week Absence

The Denver Nuggets are looking like they may finally be able to see Peyton Watson back in the lineup this weekend.

According to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania, Watson is expected to return during the Nuggets' home matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, marking his first time back in Denver’s rotation in six-plus weeks due to his hamstring strain at the beginning of February.

"Denver's Peyton Watson is expected to return Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers after missing 6+ weeks due to a hamstring strain, sources tell ESPN. Watson has had a breakout year for the Nuggets, averaging career highs of 14.9 points, 30.7 minutes and 4.9 rebounds to go with 2 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1 steal per game."

Denver's Peyton Watson is expected to return Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers after missing 6+ weeks due to a hamstring strain, sources tell ESPN. Watson has had a breakout year for the Nuggets, averaging career highs of 14.9 points, 30.7 minutes and 4.9 rebounds to go… — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 21, 2026

It's a long-awaited return for the Nuggets and their fourth-year wing who's missed the last 19 games of Denver's season— a stretch in which they've put together a record of 10-9— and can now get their depth in the frontcourt completely healthy for the first time in months.

In fact, barring any unforeseen changes, the fourth-year wing's return to the Nuggets' rotation will be the first time that Denver has had all of their starting five and Watson healthy and in the lineup since November 12th against the Los Angeles Clippers––a game that took place over four months ago.

So getting the core pieces of this rotation healthy and on the floor has been a long time coming for Denver. And now, they have a chance to get adjusted with everyone back in the mix, standing just under one month away from the postseason.

What Peyton Watson's Return Means for Nuggets

Watson has been out of the mix since going down with a Grade 2 hamstring strain against the New York Knicks, the same injury that took out Aaron Gordon for a significant stretch of time this season, and thus left the Nuggets' frontcourt notably shorthanded than things looked at the start of the year.

Feb 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

However, now that Watson's health has finally turned around, it'll allow the Nuggets to have their strong depth completely filled out as they were projected to initially have entering the year, and brings back one of Denver's best two-way performers of this season, especially with the production he had while Nikola Jokic was sidelined with his knee injury in January.

As he returns from his extended injury absence, he shouldn't be expected to shoulder a heavy dose of minutes until he has a few games under his belt to ramp up in minutes and get back to game speed, or put up close to those same numbers while this Nuggets roster is fully healthy from top to bottom.

But when Watson does officially get back to 100%, and can show some of the same flashes he presented earlier in the season, it could make for an interesting decision to be had for David Adelman and the Nuggets staff as to who starts and closes out games within the spots in-between Jokic and Jamal Murray.