Nuggets Midseason Report Card Grades for Every Player

The Denver Nuggets have had a rollercoaster 2025-26 season, as they started the season strong by winning 12 of their first 15 games, but then injuries began to strike. The Nuggets have caught the injury bug, to say the least, but they have managed to stay afloat.

In nine games without three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets are 6-3, improving their overall record to 28-13 to reclaim second place in the West. It has been challenging to gauge where this team stands due to all of the injuries, but they keep finding ways to win while shorthanded.

Still, though, we want to get a clear idea of how well each player has actually performed this season. Here are report card grades for each Nuggets player after the first 41 games of the season:

Nikola Jokic: A

The only thing stopping Jokic from being an A+ is his injury absence, but when available, he has been historically good. Through 32 appearances, Jokic has averaged 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game with historic 60.5/43.5/85.3 shooting splits.

As long as Jokic's injury does not take him below the 65-game requirement for awards, the Serbian superstar should be walking into his fourth career MVP award. However, the way that Denver has performed without Jokic might impact how they view his impact. Regardless, Jokic is the best player in the world and is having the best statistical season of his career.

Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during overtime against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jamal Murray: A+

Murray is also having the best season of his career, and much of Denver's success can be attributed to him. Murray has also had a few injury absences, but he has cemented himself as one of the league's top point guards this season.

On the verge of his first career All-Star appearance and potentially All-NBA honors, Murray is putting up career highs across the board, especially stepping up in Jokic's absence.

Aaron Gordon: B+

Gordon kicked off his 2025-26 campaign with a 50-point bomb with ten three-pointers, and after that, many assumed it was going to be Gordon's year. Unfortunately, injuries have gotten the best of Gordon's season so far. Gordon recently returned from a 19-game injury absence, having missed more games than he has played in through the first half of the season.

Still, though, when available, Gordon has been a huge difference-maker. Gordon is finally getting into the swing of things as minutes get back to normal, and he will continue to look more like himself in the second half of the season.

Tim Hardaway Jr.: A-

After signing with the Nuggets on a veteran's minimum contract in the offseason, it was uncertain how much of an impact Hardaway Jr. would have in Denver. Luckily, he has been incredible and has cemented himself as one of the best value contracts in the NBA.

As a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate, Hardaway Jr. has been incredible in Denver's second unit this season and has had some incredible offensive showcases. Hardaway Jr. is having the most efficient season of his career and is filling his new role with the Nuggets perfectly.

Peyton Watson: A

If the NBA season started on January 1st, Watson would be an MVP candidate. However, looking at the entire season, the 23-year-old wing got off to a slow start. Watson has arguably been the most surprising player in the league this season, completely taking off since Jokic's injury.

Peyton Watson since Jokic went out:



23.9 PPG

6.7 RPG

1.1 SPG

1.0 BPG

51.0 FG%

43.8 3P%



Leading the team in points, rebounds, steals and blocks in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/fOno3ojWHu — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 15, 2026

In nine games without Jokic, Watson has led the Nuggets in nearly every statistical category. His ascension onto the national stage has been incredible, and the only downside is that he has drastically increased his price tag heading into restricted free agency.

Cam Johnson: B

Johnson had a rough start to his season after getting traded over the summer, but he started to find his rhythm. Over his last 17 appearances, Johnson averaged 14.6 points per game while shooting 52.3% from three-point range. That is the exact player the Nuggets envisioned when trading for him. However, after that, Johnson suffered a knee injury.

Johnson has missed the last 12 games for Denver, and if he were healthy, his grade would likely be higher. After a rough start and an injury-ridden stretch, the Nuggets certainly need to see more from Johnson in the second half of the season. Still, though, he showed exactly why the Nuggets took a chance on him during that 17-game stretch.

Christian Braun: C-

Braun has been mildly disappointing when on the court, and to make matters worse, he has barely been on the court. Braun has suited up for just 14 games through the first half of the season, and after a breakout 2024-25 campaign, he has degressed.

Jonas Valanciunas: B

It is hard to gauge Valanciunas' impact as Jokic's backup because he is only playing 13 minutes per game. Still, in those limited minutes, he is averaging 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds, proving that he is one of the best backup big men in the game.

Valanciunas was set up for a huge role once Jokic went down with an injury, but to Denver's luck, he went down with an injury in the very next game. Valanciunas has now missed the last eight games, but when healthy, the Nuggets know they can rely on him to relieve Jokic.

Bruce Brown: B-

Brown is another challenging player to evaluate because his impact goes much deeper than the box score. The veteran guard is another player the Nuggets know they can lean on, especially after being a part of their 2023 championship run, but he has not had the same impact as he did in his previous Denver stint.

Spencer Jones: A

Arguably the most impactful two-way player in the NBA, Jones has made a huge leap this season. After Gordon went down with an injury, the Nuggets turned to Jones, and he has made the most of the opportunity. Not only is Jones a key defender and hustle player, but the Nuggets can rely on him to knock down an open three, which is a huge plus.

Denver's Spencer Jones posted on LinkedIn after the Nuggets' shorthanded victory on Monday. 😅💛 pic.twitter.com/aY7SMOUtDL — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) January 7, 2026

Jones is expected to earn a standard contract at some point this season, as the franchise is fully buying into the surprising hero.

Jalen Pickett: C+

After falling out of the rotation at the beginning of the season, Pickett's role has grown amid Denver's injury concerns. Pickett has been a significant contributor recently, starting five of their last six games, and is currently putting up career-high numbers across the board.

DaRon Holmes: C-

After missing his entire rookie season due to injury, Holmes has come in to help with Denver's frontcourt injuries, even starting five games. However, in those appearances, Holmes was not particularly impressive. The 23-year-old big man likely needs more time in the G League to get more adjusted, but the potential is there.

Zeke Nnaji: C

Heading into the season, Nnaji was seen as one of the NBA's worst contracts, and while that is not particularly proven wrong, he has had some good moments this season. Especially recently, Nnaji has been very impressive, although he will likely fall back out of the rotation once the Nuggets are healthy again.

Julian Strawther: D+

Every Nuggets fan loved watching Strawther last season, but the young wing has degressed significantly this year. Of course, an extended injury absence did not help Strawther, but even when he is on the floor, he has not been the same player as before. We are still waiting for a breakout Strawther performance, but it has not happened yet, shooting just 17.9% from deep this season.

Hunter Tyson: C-

Tyson has earned one start this season, and for a two-way forward with low expectations, he performed well. In that lone start, Tyson dropped ten points, four rebounds, and four assists. Of course, Tyson's opportunity has been extremely limited, but he has not done much to earn extra chances.

Curtis Jones: N/A

While impressing in the G League, Jones has not gotten much opportunity for the Nuggets, making just five appearances this season and playing 22 total minutes. The 24-year-old rookie could eventually be an impactful player at the next level, but there is no reason to give him a grade at this point in his career.

