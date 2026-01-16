Predicting Nuggets' Full Rotation After Nikola Jokic Returns From Injury

Going into the 2025-26 season, the Denver Nuggets had a clear-cut lineup, and it was working. Their starting five of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic was the obvious choice, as it provides balance and is proven to be effective.

That was Denver's starting lineup for the first few weeks of the season, then injuries got the best of them. Braun and Gordon both missed a chunk of games, and now Jokic and Johnson are out for extended periods. This group has not shared the floor since November 12th, and to say the least, a lot has changed since then.

When everyone is healthy again, will the Nuggets revert to this lineup, or will they be comfortable switching things up?

Predicting Nuggets' healthy starting lineup

The biggest storyline in Denver has been Peyton Watson, as the fourth-year wing has emerged as a premier talent. Of course, not many people could have expected this, but the Nuggets are reaping the benefits. Watson has started every game for Denver since Braun's injury, and he might have done enough to steal the full-time job.

In his last nine games, since Jokic got injured, Watson has averaged 23.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.1 stocks (steals and blocks) per game while shooting 51% from the field and 43.8% from deep. Watson has been incredible, so how could the Nuggets diminish his role once Braun comes back healthy?

Peyton Watson over his last 8 games:



31 PTS - 7 REB - 69% FG

19 PTS - 8 REB - 6 AST

25 PTS - 11 REB - 4 AST

30 PTS - 6 3PM - 67% FG

24 PTS - 7 REB - 4 AST

23 PTS - 4 REB - 2 AST

21 PTS - 4 REB - 3 AST

24 PTS - 8 REB - 2 STL



— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 14, 2026

Once Jokic returns from injury, which will likely be in late January, Johnson, Valanciunas, and Braun should also be either already back or nearing their return as well. So, when fully healthy, I predict the Nuggets will roll out a starting lineup of Murray, Watson, Johnson, Gordon, and Jokic.

I believe this lineup gives the Nuggets their best chance to win, especially in the playoffs, and moving Braun to the bench could be beneficial for the team and himself.

What about the bench?

By moving Braun to the bench, it will shake up the second unit, but there has been another big riser amid this flurry of injuries. Filling in for Gordon in the starting five has been Spencer Jones, and the two-way forward has likely cemented his spot in the rotation for the rest of the season. Of course, first, the Nuggets will need to give him a standard deal so he can play in more than 50 games, but that should be a no-brainer.

Fresh career highs for Spencer Jones



16 PTS / 66.7 3P% / 9 REB / 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/PKvmRNpCVl — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 30, 2025

Jones entering the lineup full-time could also shake things up, but it is for the best. I predict the Nuggets will run a primary second unit of Bruce Brown, Braun, Tim Hardaway Jr., Jones, and Valanciunas.

For added depth, the Nuggets will have guys like Zeke Nnaji, Jalen Pickett, Julian Strawther, and DaRon Holmes II available to play. Nnaji and Pickett have especially been impressive while the Nuggets reach to the bottom of their bench amid their injury bug, so having those guys available if needed could be huge, and it would not be shocking if either earned real minutes, even when the team is fully healthy.

The full rotation:

Starters:

G Jamal Murray

G Peyton Watson

F Cam Johnson

F Aaron Gordon

C Nikola Jokic

Second unit:

G Bruce Brown

G Christian Braun

G Tim Hardaway Jr.

F Spencer Jones

C Jonas Valanciunas

Key reserves:

G Jalen Pickett

F Zeke Nnaji

Deep bench:

G Julian Strawther

G Curtis Jones

F DaRon Holmes II

F Hunter Tyson

