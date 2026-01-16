Nuggets Holding Onto Rising Star Despite Trade Interest

The Denver Nuggets are 6-3 in nine games while Nikola Jokic is sidelined with a knee injury, but how? The immediate credit goes to head coach David Adelman and star point guard Jamal Murray, but Peyton Watson has rightfully thrown himself into the conversation as one of Denver's most important players.

The 23-year-old wing has taken over the NBA in January, being named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week to kick off 2026. Now, Watson is expected to garner some trade interest across the league ahead of the February 5th trade deadline.

Luckily, though, the Nuggets are not entertaining trade discussions for Watson, as the franchise plans to keep him and attempt to re-sign him in restricted free agency this offseason, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported.

"Watson has drawn significant interest on the trade market, but the Nuggets have rebuffed trade calls on the 23-year-old swingman and want to re-sign him in restricted free agency this summer, league sources told HoopsHype." Scotto wrote.

Jan 13, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts to making a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter at Smoothie King Center. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Nuggets want to keep Watson

The Nuggets had the opportunity to sign Watson to a contract extension, but the two sides could not agree on a deal. Now, he is set to enter restricted free agency this offseason, and the growing expectation has been that the Nuggets will not be able to afford to bring him back.

Of course, there will be ways for the Nuggets to find the money for Watson, but it could get tricky. After his recent showing, though, they will likely do all they can to keep him from walking.

In nine games without Jokic, Watson has averaged 23.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.1 stocks (steals and blocks) per game while shooting 51% from the field and 43.8% from three-point range, leading the team in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks in that span.

Peyton Watson since Jokic went out:



23.9 PPG

6.7 RPG

1.1 SPG

1.0 BPG

51.0 FG%

43.8 3P%



Leading the team in points, rebounds, steals and blocks in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/fOno3ojWHu — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 15, 2026

After what Watson has shown he is capable of on both sides of the ball, he will be one of the most sought-after free agents this year. Luckily, the Nuggets will be able to match any offer that he receives, and it will just come down to whether they can afford it.

While, in theory, the Nuggets could look to capitalize on Watson's elite play by shopping him on the trade market, there should be a belief that he will help them win a championship this season. Sure, if they were afraid of losing him for nothing in the offseason and were not competing for a title, then sure, they could trade him, but he could be a legitimate difference-maker in the playoffs.

This report from Scotto is exactly what Nuggets fans needed to hear. While there is still a concern that the Nuggets will not be able to re-sign him after this season, they will at least do all they can to keep him in Denver.

