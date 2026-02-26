Nuggets Gain Clarity on Jamal Murray's Absence vs. Celtics

The Denver Nuggets were in the middle of a huge matchup against the Boston Celtics on Thursday when things unexpectedly took a turn for the worse. All-Star point guard Jamal Murray went into the game with an injury designation for hamstring tightness, but was able to suit up. However, toward the end of the first quarter, Murray exited the game anyway.

Luckily for the Nuggets, Murray was not dealing with any extra hamstring issues, but instead, he exited after just eight minutes due to illness. After the game, head coach David Adelman gave more insight into what happened with his star point guard.

"Jamal, when I got here, I went and said hi to him, and he looked awful," Adelman said. "They gave him all of the medication, it did not help. He said something to me in the starting lineup: 'Nothing is really clicking here.' And then all kinds of bodily things are happening. He definitely went home. Jamal has played through all kinds of stuff, so if he says he's sick, he is really, really sick."

According to Adelman, Jamal Murray is pretty dang sick and just couldn't play through it tonight.



"All kinds of bodily things are happening." pic.twitter.com/p4P36sLRux — Rachel Strand (@MileHighRachel) February 26, 2026

Jamal Murray's short night

On the bright side, Adelman and the Nuggets were aware of Murray's illness before the game, so it did not just spring up randomly in the first quarter, but it was still an unfortunate situation. Of course, props to Murray for attempting to play through it, as he finished the night with two points and one assist on 1-3 shooting through eight minutes of action.

If Murray is as sick as Adelman makes it seem, his status for Friday's marquee matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder is certainly in doubt. However, the Nuggets have been dealing with key absences all season long, and they know other players will step up in his place if he is out.

KJ Simpson steps up

"It was cool for the other guys to step up," Adelman continued. "Like we always say in the NBA and all professional sports, Jamal Murray goes out, doesn't play, and all of a sudden KJ Simpson gets to play. He has his moment, and we win a really tough game against a really good opponent. We keep it moving."

WELCOME TO BALL ARENA KJ pic.twitter.com/EVeNisVsz2 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 26, 2026

The Nuggets recently signed KJ Simpson to a two-way contract, and the 23-year-old guard made his first home appearance as a Nugget on Wednesday night. In the win, Simpson had two points, four rebounds, and four assists in 14 minutes of action off the bench.

With backup guard Jalen Pickett dealing with an injury that has kept him out since the All-Star break, the Nuggets might have to lean on Simpson against the Thunder if Murray and Pickett are both sidelined.

Of course, Murray will do everything he can to be available for such a big matchup, and hopefully, the day off on Thursday gives him enough time to rest and get back to himself.