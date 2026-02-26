Nuggets' Jamal Murray Suddenly Exits vs Celtics, Ruled Out

The Denver Nuggets lost their star guard Jamal Murray in the midst of the action against the Boston Celtics.

According to an injury update from the Nuggets, Murray has left the game vs. the Celtics with an illness and has been ruled out for the rest of the way.

Murray will not return https://t.co/CBhU70oCwS — Katy Winge (@katywinge) February 26, 2026

Murray would leave the Nuggets' bench at the end of the first quarter against Boston with what is labeled as an illness. He had played eight minutes for two points on 1-3 shooting and one assist.

However, after a short sample size on the floor, it looks like Murray's night has officially been cut short.

Jamal Murray Leaves vs. Celtics With Illness

Murray was already questionable entering the night with what was labeled as right hamstring tightness before he would wind up suiting up anyways, and thus give the Nuggets' offense a much-needed lift against a tough matchup like Boston presents on both ends.

Yet, it would be another issue that would limit Murray's showing on the floor–– that being an illness to have popped up early in the first half. It's yet another sudden flare up to arise on the radar that has hindered the Nuggets' overall availability on the floor from start to finish of this long-winded regular season.

An illness might not be the most long-term concern regarding Murray's availability, but it'll be something to sideline him for the rest of the way against the Celtics. Needless to be said, a brutal loss for the Nuggets lineup, and leaves Denver notably shorthanded against one of the best squads in the league from top to bottom.

Feb 22, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) talks with official Che Flores during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Murray's been putting together the best numbers of his career this season when he's been on the floor, averaging a career-high 25.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting extremely efficient splits of 48.3% from the field and 42.3% from three.

Denver's already entered the night dealing with a couple of key injuries on their roster in the form of Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon, who were both listed out with their respective hamstring injuries that have forced them to the side for multiple weeks.

That makes the task against a team like the Celtics a challenging one to face as is, but without Murray, that mountain becomes an even steeper one to climb if they want to claim a statement win at home against the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

With Murray now officially ruled out, it'll leave a much bigger responsibility on the plate of Nikola Jokic to pick up the slack on the offensive end, while others around him will need to step up in his place to assist Denver's three-time MVP. Look towards names like Christian Braun and Cam Johnson who could find an expanded role on the offensive end.

As for what lies ahead for Murray and his status for the games ahead, it remains to be seen until we get more clarity from the Nuggets. But as for now, don't expect to see him return against Boston.