Nuggets List Five Key Players on Injury Report vs. Celtics

The Denver Nuggets have lost six of their last nine games after getting taken down by a shorthanded Golden State Warriors team, and things are not expected to get any easier for them. The Nuggets are now heading into a matchup with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, and a win over the storied franchise is exactly what they need.

Unfortunately for the Nuggets, they continue to battle through injuries heading into Wednesday's matchup.

Nuggets list five players on injury report

Feb 22, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Nuggets remain without Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson against the Celtics, both sidelined for multiple weeks with hamstring strains. Denver will also be without backup guard Jalen Pickett, while also giving Jamal Murray and Julian Strawther injury designations ahead of the matchup. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Jamal Murray - PROBABLE (right hamstring tightness)

Julian Strawther - PROBABLE (left great toe sprain)

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Jalen Pickett - OUT (right knee soreness)

Peyton Watson - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Murray has gone into each of the Nuggets' last couple of matchups with a questionable tag due to hamstring soreness, so it is promising to see him upgraded to probable ahead of Wednesday's matchup. After a couple of days off since their last game, the Nuggets have had some time to rest up and get a step closer to being fully healthy.

The absence of Watson could be costly for this game, though. In their previous meeting this season, Watson erupted for 30 points on 10-15 shooting to lead the Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets to a win in Boston. With Jokic in the lineup, though, along with other key playmakers, they should feel confident.

Having Strawther available would make an underrated difference, especially with Watson sidelined. Strawther has started for the Nuggets in their last six games and is averaging 15.5 points in that span while shooting 50.7% from the field and 40% from three-point range.

Celtics upgrade Jaylen Brown

Feb 22, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after scoring three point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Celtics pulled off a shorthanded win on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns, as they were playing without MVP candidate Jaylen Brown due to a knee contusion. However, for the second night of their back-to-back, the Celtics have left Brown off their injury report. The Celtics' full injury report:

Jayson Tatum - OUT (right Achilles repair)

While there has been speculation that Jayson Tatum could return to action this season after tearing his Achilles in last year's playoffs, he is still sidelined for the time being. Luckily for the Celtics, though, that is their only injury to note for Wednesday's game.

Brown being available will certainly make things difficult for the Nuggets, especially with the injuries they are dealing with. The Nuggets know this would be a huge win after falling short in several of their recent marquee matchups. Sure, it will be difficult, but this is the type of statement win that could shift their momentum toward the end of the season.

The Nuggets and Celtics are set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Wednesday, available to watch and stream on ESPN.