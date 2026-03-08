Nuggets Get Encouraging Jamal Murray Injury Update

Things are looking up revolving around Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and his injury status moving forward after his recent ankle sprain.

And it looks like leading up to the Nuggets' upcoming game vs. the OKC Thunder, Murray could even have a chance to play, just days after leaving Denver's contest vs. the New York Knicks with an ankle sprain.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Murray is considered day to day following his ankle injury suffered against the Knicks, and is expected to be listed as questionable against the Thunder.

"Nuggets star G Jamal Murray is considered day to day after leaving Friday’s loss to the Knicks with an ankle injury, sources told ESPN. Expected to be listed as questionable for Monday’s game in OKC."

It's a massive breath of fresh air for the Nuggets after seeing their star guard go down with a scary-looking injury headed into the weekend, but it may actually be an injury that isn't as bad as initially thought.

Jamal Murray Could Play vs. Thunder

There's no guarantee whether Murray will be able to go against the Thunder and not miss any time with his ankle injury, but seeing his status trending in the right direction is a sign that he'll be on the floor sooner rather than later.

Compared to the injury troubles the Nuggets have faced all year long, with multiple impact players missing multiple weeks of the regular season, it'll certainly do.

When Murray has been on the floor for the Nuggets this season, it's paired with some career-best numbers en route to his first-ever All-Star selection earlier in the year.

In 59 games played across the year, Murray has averaged a career-high 25.8 points per game, along with 4.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists on 48.3% shooting from the field and 43.1% from three.

Mar 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This season, Murray's also been one of the Nuggets' most available players on the roster in a campaign where virtually all of their top names have missed multiple weeks with their own respective injuries.

Murray has missed five games up to his latest injury from the Knicks game, and could even have a chance to keep that total where it's at, depending on how his status develops before playing the Thunder.

The Nuggets' health has started to turn a corner in a positive way in recent days and weeks, as both of their starting forwards, Cam Johnson and Aaron Gordon, returned to play against the Knicks, thus allowing Denver their entire starting five healthy and on the floor at the same time since November.

Peyton Watson remains one of the few names out with his respective hamstring injury leading into the final month stretch of the regular season, but expect to see him returning in the next few games. As for Murray, it looks like he also could be back on the floor in the very near future.

Expect to hear more regarding Murray's injury before tip-off arrives against the Thunder, which could even lead to him taking the floor in one of the Nuggets' biggest remaining games left in the regular season.