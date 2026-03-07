Nuggets' Jamal Murray Exits vs Knicks With Concerning Injury

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray left in the middle of Friday's game vs. the New York Knicks with a rough-looking ankle injury.

In the second quarter of action against the Knicks, Murray would backpedal into Nikola Jokic before immediately hitting the court and clutching his ankle before being helped to the locker room by team trainers for further evaluation.

The Nuggets have officially listed the injury as a left ankle sprain, and it is questionable to return.

Before leaving the game, Murray had 18 minutes played, logging 12 points on 5-10 shooting, combined with one rebound and three assists as the Nuggets fell into a 13-point deficit to end the first half.

The extent of Murray's injury remains to be seen, but it's unlikely he returns vs. the Knicks, and now adds another injury concern to pile onto the Nuggets' injury-filled season.

It's hard to fathom how unlucky the Nuggets have been when it comes to their injury fortune this season, which now goes from bad to worse if Murray is set to miss any time.

Of course, it's too early to speculate just how severe Murray's injury is, or just how much time, if any, he'll miss. But the injury undoubtably comes at a wildly unfortunate time as the Nuggets had just gotten Aaron Gordon back this very game from his month-long absence due to a hamstring injury.

And just as Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon would all finally be healthy in a regular season game for the first time in multiple weeks, it wouldn't be more than a half before another injury concern would flare up for one of them once again.

Murray's been putting together his best regular season since entering the league in 2015, and has remained relatively available throughout the year, playing in 58 games to average a career-high 25.7 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 43.2% from three.

Throughout the regular season, Murray has only missed five games due to injury orillness, making him one of the most available names in the Nuggets' rotation all season during a year in which nearly every rotational piece has missed extended time due to injury.

Needless to be said, any time, if any, that Murray misses is a huge loss for the Nuggets' rotation and offensive output, and would add another name to the injury report from what's already listed headed into tonight's game against New York.

While Gordon was finally able to return from his respective hamstring injury, Peyton Watson still remains sidelined with his injury that leaves him out of the lineup until further notice.

For any time that Murray is out for the Nuggets, even if it may be just against the Knicks, expect to see a few more minutes in the hands of Bruce Brown and Jalen Pickett; two primary guards in the second unit who would be elevated to a bigger role without their All-Star talent.