Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray Get Status Updates Before Nuggets-Thunder

The Denver Nuggets are coming off their best win of the month by taking down the Boston Celtics in a defensive masterclass, but are now heading into one of their toughest matchups of the season. The Nuggets are traveling to face the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Friday night.

Of course, these two teams have some history, from the MVP race between Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the intense second-round playoff battle that went to seven games last year. After the Thunder won their first matchup of the season, the Nuggets will be looking for revenge on Friday. However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray have both received key status updates ahead of the matchup that could make things more difficult for Denver.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets upgraded

Feb 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Reigning NBA MVP and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has missed the last nine games for Oklahoma City due to an abdominal strain, but he is set to return for this marquee matchup on Friday.

The Thunder have left Gilgeous-Alexander off their injury report for the first time since the beginning of February, setting up a battle between the MVP frontrunners. While Gilgeous-Alexander is available to suit up, co-star Jalen Williams has been ruled out. The Thunder's full injury report:

Jalen Williams - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Branden Carlson - OUT (low back strain)

Ajay Mitchell - OUT (abdominal strain; left ankle sprain)

Thomas Sorber - OUT (right ACL surgical recovery)

The Thunder are a very dangerous team with or without Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup, but of course, his presence presents a very tough test for the Nuggets. In their first meeting of the season, Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to a win with 34 points and 13 assists. To make matters worse for Denver, they will be missing some of their key defenders, and potentially All-Star guard Jamal Murray.

Jamal Murray's status in question

Feb 22, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) talks with an official during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Murray left Denver's last game in the first quarter due to an illness, which head coach David Adelman described as "awful," so unsurprisingly, he might not be able to suit up for Friday's big matchup. The Nuggets have listed Murray as questionable against the Thunder, and with all of the other injuries they are dealing with, this would be a crushing absence if he has to sit. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Julian Stawther - PROBABLE (left great toe sprain)

Jamal Murray - QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Spencer Jones - QUESTIONABLE (right shoulder strain)

Jalen Pickett - QUESTIONABLE (right knee soreness)

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Peyton Watson - OUT (right hamstring strain)

The Nuggets are certainly going to see how Murray feels leading up to tip-off, but after having to leave their game on Wednesday early because his illness was so bad, it would be surprising if he were able to suit up on Friday. However, everyone knows Murray will do everything he can to be on the floor, and if he has to have his version of a "flu game," then so be it.

The Nuggets and Thunder are set to tip off in Oklahoma City at 7:30 p.m. MT, available to watch and stream on ESPN.