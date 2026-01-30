Nuggets vs. Clippers Injury Report Lists Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a close win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night to spoil Michael Porter Jr.'s first game back in Ball Arena since getting traded. Now, they are heading into the second night of a back-to-back to host the LA Clippers, the hottest team in the NBA.

The Clippers have won nine of their last ten games and 16 of their last 19 to completely revive their season after a rough start, and there is no doubt that the Nuggets will have their hands full on Friday. Luckily, though, the Nuggets are getting some help.

Nuggets' injury report upgrades Jokic

May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter against the LA Clippers during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For the first time in a month, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is expected to suit up for the Nuggets. The Nuggets have gone 16 straight games without their superstar center on the floor, but they are finally getting him back. The Nuggets have also listed Jamal Murray and Jonas Valanciunas as probable on the injury report, suggesting that both key players will be available against the Clippers.

While the Nuggets are getting some good news with their star duo of Jokic and Murray likely suiting up together again, they still have a few significant absences to deal with. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Jamal Murray - PROBABLE (right hamstring inflammation; left hip inflammation)

Jonas Valanciunas - PROBABLE (right calf strain)

Nikola Jokic - QUESTIONABLE (left knee bone bruise)

Tamar Bates - OUT (left foot surgery)

Christian Braun - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Cam Johnson - OUT (right knee bone bruise)

Of course, Jokic getting upgraded to questionable is the main story heading into Friday's matchup, especially with ESPN's Shams Charania reporting that he is expected to play. The Nuggets have been very banged up for most of the season, so getting him back on the floor is great news.

The Nuggets have been playing well without him, winning ten of their 16 games, and most of that credit can be given to Jamal Murray and Peyton Watson. Of course, other guys have stepped up big time, like Tim Hardaway Jr., Zeke Nnaji, and Jalen Pickett, and now the Nuggets will have the chance to see what those guys can do with Jokic back in the lineup as well.

Clippers' injury report vs. Nuggets

The Clippers have also been dealt some unfavorable injuries this season, but they have managed to power through them to become one of the West's top title threats. With Jokic back on the court, Friday's matchup between these two powerhouses will be must-see TV. Luckily, Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden will be suiting up. The Clippers' full injury report:

Bradley Beal - OUT (left hip fracture)

Bogdan Bogdanovic - OUT (left hamstring injury management)

Derrick Jones Jr. - OUT (right knee sprain)

Chris Paul - OUT (not with team)

It is also worth noting that, while listed as available, Leonard is on the injury report with a left knee contusion. Since Jokic was not expected to return until next week, fans get a surprising battle of Jokic and Murray against Leonard and Harden, creating a rematch of last season's first-round playoff matchup.

Of course, the Clippers will want their revenge, but Jokic and the Nuggets will be doing all they can to pull out a win in his first game back after a month.

The Nuggets and Clippers are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Friday.

