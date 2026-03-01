Multiple Starters Listed on Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a crushing overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and to kick things off in March, they have another very challenging matchup. The Nuggets are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves, giving Denver a chance to sweep their season series after winning each of the first three matchups.

The Nuggets have struggled against playoff-caliber teams recently, but a win against the Timberwolves on Sunday would give them a chance to get back on track. Unfortunately, they are still dealing with some key injuries, but they know they have the tools to pull out a win.

Nuggets list four key players on injury report

The Nuggets are set to remain without Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson, who have both missed multiple weeks with hamstring injuries. Denver has to be eager to get them back on the floor, as they will immediately fix plenty of the team's problems once back in the lineup. To make matters worse for Sunday's marquee matchup, the Nuggets have also added Cam Johnson and Spencer Jones to their list of injuries. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Timberwolves:



PROBABLE:

Cameron Johnson (Right Ankle Inflammation)



QUESTIONABLE:

Spencer Jones (Right Shoulder Strain)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/TfpWkeOyUU — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 1, 2026

The Nuggets should be nearing the return of Gordon and Watson, but until then, they need to find ways to win without them. Having Johnson and Jones available would make a huge difference, as the Nuggets' forward depth would be in shambles if all four of them had to sit out. Regardless, with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray leading the charge, there are not many excuses for losing seven of their 11 games in February.

In his last two home games against the Timberwolves, Jokic has averaged 58.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 12.5 assists, shooting 66% from the field and 58.8% from three-point range. Of course, we cannot expect him to have another performance of this caliber, but it would certainly help the Nuggets break out of their slump.

Timberwolves could be without Julius Randle

Feb 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves have been relatively healthy all season, besides ten absences by superstar guard Anthony Edwards, and there is a chance they are at full strength for Sunday's matchup in Denver. However, star forward Julius Randle has been listed as questionable. The Timberwolves' full injury report:

Julius Randle - QUESTIONABLE (low back spasms)

Randle has been having a great year in Minnesota, averaging 21.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, while playing in each of their 60 games. The three-time All-Star likely got snubbed out of his fourth career appearance in the esteemed event this season, but the Timberwolves have certainly felt his impact.

The Timberwolves and Nuggets are currently tied for fourth place in the Western Conference, each sitting with 37-23 records with 22 games left to play. The winner of Sunday's matchup will hold sole possession of the four-seed in the West, while coming one game closer to jumping the Houston Rockets for third.

The Nuggets and Timberwolves are set to tip off at 1:30 p.m. MT in Denver on Sunday, headlined by a superstar matchup between Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards.