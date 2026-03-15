Instant Takeaways From Nuggets' Brutal OT Loss to Lakers

Another crushing loss for the Denver Nuggets. After the Los Angeles Lakers took as much as a 17-point lead, the Nuggets stormed back to force overtime. However, after an ugly overtime period with plenty of missed shots, Lakers superstar Luka Doncic took matters into his own hands.

In a tie game, Doncic knocked down the game-winning mid-range shot with just 0.5 seconds remaining. It was malpractice to leave Spencer Jones on an island with Doncic with the game on the line, as the six-time All-Star will win that battle nine times out of ten. Here are a few instant takeaways from Denver's crushing loss on Saturday night:

Nuggets could not contain the Lakers backcourt

LUKA HITS THE GO-AHEAD JUMPER TO WIN IT FOR THE LAKERS IN OT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/CIkuCBvExv — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2026

The Nuggets' defense has certainly not been a strong suit this season, but they really struggled against Los Angeles' backcourt of Doncic and Austin Reaves on Saturday.

Doncic, to go along with the game-winner, finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists, while Reaves had a game-high 32 points with seven rebounds and six assists. Of course, the two stars combining for 62 points was the ultimately deciding factor in Saturday's game, and if these two teams were to meet in a playoff series, the Nuggets would not be successful with that type of guard defense every game.

Having Peyton Watson available would have made a difference in Denver's backcourt defense, but with guys like Christian Braun and Bruce Brown in the lineup, it should not be as much of a problem as it was in Saturday's loss.

Could not overcome a Jamal Murray off night

Mar 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts to a play in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For the first time since 2018, Jamal Murray fouled out of a basketball game. Murray picked up his sixth foul in overtime, but even if he were to stay in the game down the stretch, there is no guarantee he would have made a difference. To put it simply, it was not Murray's night.

Murray finished the loss with just five points, six rebounds, and six assists on 1-14 shooting from the field and 1-7 from beyond the arc. Murray posted more fouls than points in Saturday's loss, an unfathomable mark for the All-Star guard.

Murray typically plays well against the Lakers, but whatever it was, he could not get it going on Saturday night. After dropping 39 points in their last outing, many would have expected a big game from Murray. Now, the Nuggets will need him to find his rhythm again, because they cannot afford poor performances like this very often.

The frontcourt is not a problem

Aaron Gordon has been automatic from the midrange, specifically off the dribble. pic.twitter.com/pwZKQdWKNT — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) March 15, 2026

Standout forward Aaron Gordon seems to be taking on more responsibility this season, and he was incredible in Saturday's loss. Gordon led the Nuggets with 27 points on 9-16 shooting from the field and 5-10 from deep. Having a player of Gordon's caliber on both ends of the ball is a game-changer, but keeping him healthy leading into the playoffs is the priority.

Cam Johnson also had a solid game for Denver, posting 18 points on 4-10 shooting from beyond the arc. While Johnson missed some big shots down the stretch, his ability to play defense and space the floor is valuable for this Nuggets team. If he can continue to play at this level, the Nuggets will have no issues with their forward position in the playoffs.

Of course, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic did his thing in Saturday's loss as well. It took Jokic a while to finally take advantage of some mismatches down the stretch, but he finished the loss with 24 points, 16 rebounds, 14 assists, and five steals.

THJ FROM THE CORNER pic.twitter.com/moY2O9O7RV — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 15, 2026

Jokic's night was highlighted by some absurd passes, but if he was more aggressive with the ball in his hands down the stretch in overtime, the result might have been different. Still, he did everything he could to help the Nuggets pull out a win, and a two-point loss at the hands of a Doncic game-winner should not deflate this team too much.