Nuggets Get Boldly Called Out By Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels After Game 2

After handily winning Game 1, the Denver Nuggets fell short in Game 2, losing 119-114 to the Minnesota Timberwolves to tie the first-round series 1-1. Of course, the Nuggets knew this series was going to be challenging, with the Timberwolves constantly giving them problems, and this Game 2 matchup certainly got the best of them.

Before the series, everyone was talking about how this has turned into a rivalry, and two games in, it is only growing stronger. After Game 2, Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels boldly called out the Nuggets' lineup by name to bring down their defense.

"Go at (Nikola) Jokic, Jamal (Murray), all the bad defenders," McDaniels said about Minnesota's keys on offense. "Tim Hardaway, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon. The whole team. Just go at them. Yeah, they're all bad defenders."

Jaden McDaniels, deadpan delivery, on what worked for the Timberwolves offensively.



Jaden: Go at Jokic, Jamal, all the bad defenders. Tim Hardaway, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, their whole team.”



Q: They’re all bad defenders?



Jaden: “Yeah, they’re all bad defenders.” pic.twitter.com/Lbjq7je9Fo — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) April 21, 2026

On one hand, McDaniels is not entirely wrong, as the Nuggets had a bottom-ten defense in the NBA this season. On the other hand, it is very bold to say that with a tied series. If this comment from McDaniels does not fire up the Nuggets after a loss, I'm not sure if anything will.

Can the Nuggets make up for it on offense?

Defense has been tricky for the Nuggets all year, especially in the clutch, but they have consistently made up for it on the offensive end. The Nuggets had a historic year offensively, but is it enough to get past this Timberwolves team?

Part of what makes the Timberwolves hard to beat is their blend of offense and defense. This season, they had the 13th-ranked offense and the eighth-best defense, which was good enough for a top-ten net rating. The Nuggets, on the other hand, had the top offense in the league, but the 21st-ranked defense.

The series will truly be a battle between Denver's offensive firepower and Minnesota's balanced approach, and so far, they are tied 1-1. Of course, the Nuggets would have loved to get a 2-0 lead heading to Minnesota, but Denver should not be too concerned about the Timberwolves' home-court advantage.

Through two games, the Nuggets have outscored the Timberwolves by six points, and they will need to continue to put points on the board to take back control in this series. Even if McDaniels is a bit out of line by calling out Denver's defense, the Nuggets know they are not going to win this series on that side of the ball. Of course, though, they need to show more effort defensively.

Gordon and Johnson, especially, have been two of Denver's best defenders this season, along with guys like Christian Braun, Bruce Brown, and Spencer Jones. To say the Nuggets have no good defenders is certainly a stretch by McDaniels anyway, but they will have their chance to prove him wrong.

Game 3 is set for Thursday in Minnesota, and the Nuggets will have an opportunity to make McDaniels regret saying that.

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