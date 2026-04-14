Jamal Murray Joins Steph Curry With Historic Three-Point Season

The Denver Nuggets had plenty of inconsistencies this season, but one thing stayed constant: three-point shooting. The Nuggets finished the season as the NBA's best three-point shooting team, leading the league in three-point percentage (39.6%), while shooting 42.8% on wide-open attempts, the best by any team since the 2016-17 season.

Leading the three-point charge this year was Jamal Murray, who put together a historically impressive campaign from beyond the arc. On top of earning his first career All-Star appearance and likely his first All-NBA honors, Murray averaged 25.4 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc on 7.5 attempts per game.

The only other players in NBA history to shoot 43% or better on 7.5 or more three-point attempts per game are Steph Curry (4x), Ray Allen, and Duncan Robinson (min. 50 games), per Stathead.

Jamal is having an ALL-TIME season ‼️ pic.twitter.com/8aF99p6UkO — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 8, 2026

Of course, this is elite company, joining arguably the two best shooters in league history in Curry and Allen. Murray also became the second player in league history to do so while averaging 25 or more points per game, joining only Curry, who did it twice.

Jamal Murray's historic season

This was far and away the best season of Murray's nine-year NBA career. He has always been known as a playoff riser due to some incredible postseason outings and clutch shots, but this year, he took his game to the next level in the regular season.

While Murray ultimately fell flat in this year's three-point contest at All-Star weekend, he cemented himself as one of the NBA's best shooters and one of the best point guards overall.

Murray has now shot 39% or better from three-point range in five consecutive seasons, even though his elite efficiency has largely gone unnoticed. Of course, averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists certainly caught the attention of the rest of the NBA this season, but it took far too long for him to get this level of recognition.

Any time a player joins the likes of Steph Curry when it comes to three-point shooting, it is worth taking note. Murray was a monster this season, and it will be interesting to see if he is still able to elevate his game in the playoffs as the Nuggets head into their first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Murray has made a strong case to be named to the All-NBA Second Team, especially with a handful of stars around the league being ruled ineligible due to the 65-game requirement. Murray has gone his first eight seasons in the NBA without any All-Star or All-NBA honors. Now, he could jump all the way into the All-NBA Second Team in just one year.

Murray, as usual, will be key to a championship-minded playoff run for the Nuggets, as he and Nikola Jokic continue to prove why they are the best duo in the league. With an improved supporting cast and Murray playing the best basketball of his career, not much is standing in their way.