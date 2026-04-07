Nuggets Reach Three-Point Stat Not Seen Since Warriors Dynasty

With just three games left in the 2025-26 regular season, the Denver Nuggets are finding their rhythm at the right time. Riding a nine-game winning streak, the Nuggets are showing why they are capable of competing for a championship this year.

Of course, Denver's offense will be key to a potential title run, but they have thrived in one specific area that will be the ultimate game-changer in the postseason.

Through 79 games, the Nuggets are not only leading the NBA in three-point percentage (39.5%), but they also lead the league by a wide margin in wide-open three-point percentage (42.9%). The Nuggets shooting at a near-43% clip with no defenders within six feet is an incredible stat, with the next-closest team being the Charlotte Hornets at 40.9%.

The last time an NBA team shot 42.9% or better on wide-open three-point attempts through an entire 82-game season was the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors, who were historically led by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant, per NBA.com.

The Denver Nuggets have made 43% of their wide open 3s this season, far and away the best in the NBA



Any surprises on this chart? pic.twitter.com/6yI3Wetl6X — Lev Akabas (@LevAkabas) April 7, 2026

Nuggets' three-point prowess

While the Nuggets are just 11th in the NBA in three-pointers made this season, they are head and shoulders above the rest of the league in 3P% because they rely on efficient looks. With the best passer in the league, Nikola Jokic, running Denver's offense, they generate great looks for their high-level shooters.

Of course, it is not just the system that makes Denver an elite three-point shooting team, as the personnel plays a huge role.

The Nuggets have four players in the top 20 in three-point percentage, while no other team has more than two. Jamal Murray (6th, 42.4%), Cam Johnson (9th, 42.9%), Peyton Watson (16th, 41.1%), and Tim Hardaway Jr. (20th, 40.9%) have been elite from beyond the arc this season, and a big part of that is their efficiency on wide-open attempts.

Hardaway Jr. leads the team with a 50.3% clip on wide-open three-pointers, while Jokic is knocking down 48.3%, Murray at 47.9%, Watson at 45.5%, and Johnson at 45.2%. Having five of their top seven players (by minutes played) shooting above 45% on wide-open three-pointers is simply incredible.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has been just so essential for the Nuggets this season pic.twitter.com/BLxNh0kOOL — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) April 4, 2026

With the league's best offense and most prolific three-point shooters, not many defenses will be able to slow down the Nuggets in the playoffs. Of course, Denver needs to piece it together on the defensive end to actually make a run for the title, but their elite offense and three-point shooting should do most of the heavy lifting.

While it is a slight concern, the Nuggets have just the NBA's 17th-ranked defense during their nine-game winning streak. Sure, they want to improve drastically defensively in the playoffs, but it also shows that they are capable of winning games, even with a struggling defense.

As long as the Nuggets can stay healthy and play, at worst, average defense, they are more than capable of making a deep playoff run. By running their offense at a high level and knocking down open three-pointers, they are very dangerous.