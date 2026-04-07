Jamal Murray Praises Nuggets' Resiliency in Win vs. Blazers

The Denver Nuggets are officially just one win away from putting together their seventh double-digit winning streak in franchise history. On Monday, the Nuggets narrowly pulled out an overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers for their ninth straight victory.

The Nuggets have now played and won two consecutive overtime games. After months of concerns about the Nuggets' crunch-time performances, they have proven that they can thrive in the clutch over these last two games. After Monday's win, star point guard Jamal Murray praised the team's resiliency.

"We're just seeing what it takes to win. Extend the position that we're in, whether it's good or bad. You can get back in the game or kick the lead, so it's nice when we don't put ourselves in that position early, but it's just good to know that we're capable of great things," Murray said.

Nuggets are thriving in late-game situations

Playing two consecutive overtime games is certainly not easy on a team, but it is incredible when they can win both. On Monday, the Nuggets outscored the Blazers 12-7 in the extra period. Murray had seven points himself, matching Portland's team total through those five minutes.

However, even though Murray is the one who stepped up in overtime and seems to be their go-to guy in the clutch, he credited the entire group for their late-game execution.

"Spacing has been good. We haven't been turning it over or messing up execution of the ATO, or playcalls were running, so I think there's space. It could be anybody's shot, and sometimes it's me, sometimes it's Jok [Nikola Jokic], CB [Christian Braun] had a good look, AG [Aaron Gordon] hit a couple of big ones. Cam [Johnson] has probably been our primary clutch shooter, so just guys staying ready," he said.

Get the stats 👇



Jok: 35 PTS / 14 REB / 13 AST / 5 STL / 2 BLK

AG: 23 PTS (4 3PM) / 9 REB / 5 AST

Mal: 20 PTS (3 3PM) / 7 AST / 2 BLK

Cam: 17 PTS / 6 REB / 7 AST

JV: 14 PTS / 3 REB

Ju: 11 PTS / 1 STL pic.twitter.com/LcPNb0PWGh — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 7, 2026

Murray specifically shouted out Cam Johnson, saying he has been their "primary clutch shooter," which has to be a confidence boost for the 30-year-old forward who had a rocky start to his Nuggets tenure.

The Nuggets have been able to thrive because they all trust each other. Denver's first eight players in the rotation are all able to play in clutch situations, with guys like Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Peyton Watson all capable of plugging into the lineup when it matters most.

David Adelman having that many players he can trust in crunch time is certainly a blessing, and their recent late-game success is showing for it. The Nuggets, as a team, are clicking at the right time, and they should be virtually unstoppable in the playoffs with this type of momentum.

Of course, injuries have played a part in their late-game woes throughout the season, as well as poor defensive execution, but with just three games left until the playoffs, they have finally pieced it together. They still have to face the Memphis Grizzlies, OKC Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs to finish the regular season, giving them some more tests before games start to mean more.