Where Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray Finished in 2026 NBA All-Star Voting

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic has officially been named an NBA All-Star starter for the sixth consecutive year, earning the eighth overall All-Star nod of his career. On top of having three MVP awards and a Finals MVP, Jokic continues to be one of the most decorated active players in the league.

Due to his injury, Jokic might not be eligible for MVP and All-NBA by the end of the season, meaning this All-Star appearance could be the only accolade he adds to his resume this year. To make the most of this All-Star nod, it is worth noting that he finished first in voting in the Western Conference.

The NBA All-Star voting is split into three groups, as the players, fans, and media all vote for the starters. Jokic finished first in player voting and second in fan and media voting, having a weighted score of 1.75, which is the highest in the West.

Three voting groups determined the starters for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game:



▪️ Fans (50%)

▪️ NBA players (25%)

▪️ Media panel (25%)



Complete voting results are available here: https://t.co/0YQtBsIaGp



Below are the overall rankings for the top finishers in each conference. pic.twitter.com/W21e8EOvpH — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 19, 2026

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is the only player who finished above him in fan voting, while reigning MVP and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished ahead of him in the media's eyes.

Jokic earns his flowers amid a historic season

Despite not finishing first in fan or media voting, getting recognized as the best player by his peers has to be more rewarding anyway. This season, Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game with 60.5/43.5/85.3 shooting splits, putting together an unbelievably historic campaign.

Jokic is the only player in the league this season to even finish in the top three in all three voting categories, doing so in the conference with an abundance of superstar-caliber talent.

Jokic finished with 2.99 million fan votes, compared to Doncic's 3.4 million. He finished second in the West and third overall, also trailing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo with 3.2 million, while barely beating out stars like Tyrese Maxey (2.94 million), Jalen Brunson (2.86 million), and Steph Curry (2.82 million).

The top finishers by conference in the final fan returns for NBA All-Star Voting ⬇️ https://t.co/PhMfdofA5s pic.twitter.com/KgGSislFOl — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 19, 2026

Jamal Murray gets a bit of All-Star love

For the majority of the season, fans, media, and the Nuggets organization alike have all been vouching for Jamal Murray to earn his first career All-Star appearance. Jokic has never had an All-Star teammate, but many expect that trend to end this season.

Of course, to no surprise, Murray was not voted as an All-Star starter. Murray did not finish in the top ten of overall voting results in the Western Conference, but found his spot on the final fan returns.

Murray finished with 477,282 fan votes, which ranks as the 14th-most in the West.

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and center Nikola Jokic (15) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The All-Star reserve spots are voted on by the coaches, so Murray finishing lower on the fan voting does not mean much. Murray is having an incredible season, averaging 25.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game with 49.0/44.7/89.3 shooting splits, cementing himself as one of the NBA's top point guards.

On top of that, recency bias should serve him well. Murray has been incredible while Jokic is sidelined with a knee injury, and should have no trouble getting into this year's All-Star Game as a reserve.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will take place in Los Angeles' Intuit Dome on February 15th, where Jokic has secured his spot as a starter, and now Nuggets fans will eagerly wait to see if Murray will be joining him.

