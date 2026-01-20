Why Lakers Game Will Be Biggest Test Yet for Jokic-less Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have been surprisingly successful since three-time MVP Nikola Jokic went down with a left knee hyperextension. In 11 games since the injury, the Nuggets are 7-4, with some of those wins even being without star guard Jamal Murray as well.

The Nuggets have managed to stay afloat near the top of the Western Conference, even without Jokic, but they are set to have their biggest test yet on Tuesday night. The Jokic-less Nuggets are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, setting up a very challenging matchup for them.

Shorthanded Nuggets' toughest test yet

Not only is Jokic sidelined, but the Nuggets will also be playing without Christian Braun, Cam Johnson, and Jonas Valanciunas. The only absences on Los Angeles' side are Austin Reaves and Adou Thiero.

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Lakers:



PROBABLE:

Jamal Murray (Left Knee Inflammation, Illness)

Tim Hardaway Jr. (Right Knee Contusion)

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain)



OUT:

Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)

Nikola Jokić (Left Knee Bone Bruise)… pic.twitter.com/covYY2AdRX — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 19, 2026

Sure, the Nuggets are winning without Jokic, but let's take a look at who they have played since his injury:

@ Toronto Raptors - W

@ Cleveland Cavaliers - L

@ Brooklyn Nets - L

@ Philadelphia 76ers - W

@ Boston Celtics - W

vs. Atlanta Hawks - L

vs. Milwaukee Bucks - W

@ New Orleans Pelicans - W

@ Dallas Mavericks - W

vs. Washington Wizards - W

vs. Charlotte Hornets -L

Their most notable wins came against the 76ers, which was seen as a miracle where Jalen Pickett was their leading scorer, and they shot nearly 50% from three, and against the Celtics, which was a good win, but they are still without Jayson Tatum.

Of course, the Nuggets have shown resilience and toughness in these games, but Tuesday's game will be one of their only legitimate tests without Jokic.

Despite the Lakers struggling recently, winning just two of their last seven games, it is never an easy task to slow down LeBron James and Luka Doncic. The Nuggets will have their hands full, and this type of star-studded matchup is typically one they would need Jokic to dominate.

It will still be interesting to see what Murray, Gordon, and Peyton Watson can do against two of the biggest superstars in the league, but the odds will be against the Nuggets in this one. Still, though, that is nothing they are not used to since Jokic went out.

Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) react during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. | Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have gotten lucky, in a way, with their favorable schedule without Jokic. Even after this Lakers game, they are set to face the Wizards and Bucks for the second time since Jokic's injury, as well as the Grizzlies, all of whom they can be expected to beat.

Doncic and James have each been equally impressive recently, and while the Nuggets will lean on some of their defensive stoppers to slow them down, it would not be a shock if they cannot defend their home court on Tuesday night while missing three starters and their backup center.

The Nuggets and Lakers are set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Tuesday.

