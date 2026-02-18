Legendary Nuggets Coach Passes Away at 87

Despite having just one NBA championship to show for it, the Denver Nuggets are a very storied franchise. Great coaches and players alike have come through the Mile High City to create an incredible environment, and unfortunately for the Nuggets family, they are now honoring the loss of one of their own.

Legendary Nuggets coach Doug Moe passed away on Tuesday, and the Nuggets posted a touching message on social media to honor the 1987-88 NBA Coach of the Year winner.

"The Denver Nuggets organization was devastated to learn of the passing of legendary coach Doug Moe. Coach Moe was a one of a kind leader and person who spearheaded one of the most successful and exciting decades in Nuggets history. He will forever be loved and remembered by Nuggets fans and his banner commemorating his 432 career victories as head coach will hang in the rafters to forever honor his incredible legacy. The organization's thoughts are with Doug's wife Jane, his son David and all of his family and loved ones who are hurting in this moment."

Doug Moe's legacy in Denver

Moe spent two seasons as an assistant coach for the Nuggets, for their final two years in the ABA, and ultimately returned to the franchise after five years away to replace Donnie Walsh as the franchise's head coach.

Moe went on to be the head coach of the Nuggets for ten seasons, racking up 432 regular-season wins in Denver. Moe had just two losing seasons with the Nuggets and missed the playoffs just once, but it was the year that he took over as head coach after Walsh started the season 11-20.

In nine playoff appearances, Moe led the Nuggets past the first round four times, including one Western Conference Finals appearance. Unfortunately, Moe and the Nuggets had no chance against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, James Worthy, and the legendary Los Angeles Lakers, but it was still a remarkable run to mark the franchise's second-ever Western Conference Finals appearance.

Moe was relieved of his duties as the Nuggets' head coach in the 1980-81 season, despite making the playoffs in each of the previous nine seasons. Moe would then coach one year for the Philadelphia 76ers, and after starting the season 19-37, his days as a head coach were over.

Moe returned to Denver in 2002 as a coaching consultant and was ultimately made an assistant coach until 2008. It was certainly the right decision to end his coaching career in Denver, the city and franchise that adored him and everything he did for them.

Fans could not speak more highly of Moe, who was not only an incredible coach but a great person to have leading a team.