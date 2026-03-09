Michael Porter Jr. Has Bold Nikola Jokic Take in GOAT Debate

The Denver Nuggets have arguably the best player in the world on their roster in three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, but is he actually the best player of all time? Of course, Jokic has cemented himself among the league's greatest with three MVP awards and a championship, but not many fans would be willing to put him in the G.O.A.T. conversation.

His former Nuggets teammate, Michael Porter Jr., is bold enough to put him in the conversation with Michael Jordan, though. During a recent appearance on The Emily Austin Show, Porter Jr. shared his unique take on the G.O.A.T. debate.

"The thing is, everyone will say Michael Jordan, which I agree with, but I also didn't see him game-to-game every day to really know. People will say Michael Jordan, but haven't watched the film, they'll just say it to agree with everyone else. For me, with my own two eyes from what I’ve seen in my life, I’m going to say Nikola Jokic is the best basketball player I’ve ever seen," Porter Jr. said.

Is Nikola Jokic the GOAT?

Jokic is unequivocally the best NBA player of the 2020s, and for a player who played alongside him during that timespan, it is easy to understand why he views the three-time MVP as the greatest of all time.

Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Jokic has averaged 27.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game, finishing in the top two in NBA MVP voting each season and leading the Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history in 2023. Statistically, Jokic has a case to be the greatest player to ever touch a basketball court, but his résumé does not stack up with the likes of Jordan and LeBron James.

"With that being said, Kobe, LeBron, MJ—I would say Michael Jordan, I just haven't seen him day-to-day, game-to-game, his habits to really say that. From what I’ve seen day-to-day, I haven’t seen anybody as dominant as Nikola," Porter Jr. finished.

Porter Jr. makes a valid argument, as he does not want to give flowers to a player he has never actually seen play when he has witnessed Jokic's greatness first-hand for years.

Does Jokic stack up with Jordan? Absolutely not, but he is an incredible player in his own right. When it's all said and done, Jokic could have a case as a top-ten player in league history, but putting him in the same conversation as Jordan or James is wildly premature.

That being said, this is still very high praise from Porter Jr., which speaks volumes for the impact Jokic has had on his current and former teammates.