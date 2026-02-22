Nuggets Catch Big Break With Another Warriors Star Out

It looks like the Denver Nuggets won't have to face up against another one of the Golden State Warriors' stars for their weekend matchup in the Bay.

According to a recent injury report update via the Warriors, Kristaps Porzingis has been downgraded from questionable to out with an illness.

After previously being deemed active rolling into game day, Porzingis' status took a rapid turn towards being listed questionable, then soon to be downgraded once again to take him out of the action against Denver.

Kristaps Porzingis (illness) listed out Sunday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 22, 2026

Porzingis will effectively join a beaten-up Warriors bench that's now stacked with some star talent consisting of not just Jimmy Butler, but Stephen Curry as well.

Porzingis, who was just traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Warriors at the trade deadline this month, has been dealing with an injury in recent weeks for which he was just able to make his Golden State debut against none other than his former team, the Boston Celtics, earlier in the week.

However, after finally being able to suit up as a part of his new squad, despite falling to a 110-121 loss to the Celtics, it wouldn't take long for Porzingis to hit the sidelines once again.

That, of course, might make the job a bit simpler for the Nuggets in their road trip against the Warriors, who come fresh off a dominant win themselves on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers, taking home a 54-point victory.

What Does Porzingis' Absence Mean for Nuggets?

Being without Porzingis won't shift the Warriors' starting lineup from anything they haven't seen before, as the recently acquired big man had only played in 17 minutes off the bench for his first appearance against Boston.

But what his absence will do is deplete the Warriors' size a great deal. Draymond Green will be the most likely candidate to retain his spot as their primary center, and thus open the door for Nikola Jokic to take advantage in a big way.

Nov 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) attempts a shot under pressure from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jokic and Denver have actually struggled a bit more than expected against the Warriors and Draymond throughout their time in the league against one another. Green holds the 18-10 combined win-loss edge over the Nuggets big man through both the regular season and the playoffs.

However, in the last 10 times that those two matched up, it hasn't gone without Jokic still chipping in for some otherworldly numbers on his behalf, averaging 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists in those appearances.

But now without the size advantage brought to the table by Porzingis, that might make a big day for Jokic a bit easier to put together. And especially as the Warriors are forced to be without their superstar, Stephen Curry, their offense could be depleted enough for another blowout for Denver similar to what was seen in Portland earlier this week.

The Nuggets and Warriors are set for an early tip-off at Chase Center for 1:30 p.m. MT, where Denver will try to extend their winning ways to two straight.