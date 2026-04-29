Why Anthony Edwards' Injury Changes Everything for the Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves were in full control of their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, storming out to a dominant 3-1 lead. However, in Game 4, superstar guard Anthony Edwards went down with a scary injury.

Edwards was later diagnosed with a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee, which is expected to sideline him for at least two weeks, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Obviously, this is a detrimental blow for the Timberwolves, as they will be without the four-time All-Star for the rest of the series, but it gives the Nuggets a chance to make history. The Nuggets are already one of just three franchises in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit twice (Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets) and the first to do so in the same postseason (2020), but they could also become the first ever to do so three times.

How Edwards' injury changes the Nuggets' trajectory

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) next to referee Tony Brothers (25) in the second half against the Denver Nuggets during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Let's face it, as much as we would love to believe that the Nuggets could recover from a 3-1 deficit even with Edwards on the court, that is probably far from reality. After disastrous performances in Games 3 and 4, the Nuggets needed a break to be able to bounce back. Of course, this was the biggest break possible.

Edwards has so much influence on the game; even if he is not scoring 40 points, he has so much gravity to make Denver's job tougher on both sides of the ball. With Edwards out, the Nuggets' defense can hone in more on Minnesota's other playmakers, and offensively, they do not have to worry about a defender of his caliber.

Not only is it an obvious on-court advantage, but it plays a factor in Denver's mentality as well. If they did not believe in themselves before, they have to now, especially after dominating Game 5 with Edwards out.

What Jokic thinks about Edwards' absence

Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After their Game 5 win to keep the series alive, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was asked how the Timberwolves are different without Edwards.

"I mean, he's definitely, I think, one of the most talented players in the NBA," Jokic said about Edwards. "His impact is huge. To be honest, I think he's going to play the next game, I don't know why. That's my mindset. They definitely miss, let's say, the advantage on the court and the guy who's making the advantage."

It is hard for a team to prevail through this significant an absence in the playoffs, even being up 3-1 and playing great team-oriented basketball. The Timberwolves need just one win in these next two games to advance to the next round, but doing so with their starting backcourt of Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo sidelined is an uphill battle.

The Timberwolves were out of flux in their Game 5 loss, but as they head back to Minnesota for Game 6, it will be the Nuggets' toughest challenge yet, even with Edwards sidelined.

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