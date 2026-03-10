Nikola Jokic Reacts to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Game-Winner vs. Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets, once again, went toe-to-toe with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Unfortunately, for the third time this season, they fell just short. After 17 lead changes, Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took matters into his own hands, knocking down a step-back three-pointer to take the lead with just three seconds left, and ultimately won the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander seems to always give the Nuggets fits, and this game-winning three-pointer immediately goes toward the top of his career highlights. After the game, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was asked how he would evaluate the team's defense on Gilgeous-Alexander late in the game, but he had nothing but praise for the opposing MVP.

"I mean, he's an amazing player. He's amazing player," Jokic said. "He made some big shots, it's what he's doing the whole season. We just need to be better. We need to anticipate, maybe. Maybe make somebody else beat us. I don't know what it is. Some are gonna say it's a tough shot, but he's making those."

Gilgeous-Alexander finished Monday's matchup with 35 points, 15 assists, and nine rebounds, as well as the game-winner, putting together one of the best performances of his career. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, they were on the receiving end of Gilgeous-Alexander's masterclass performance, but it gets to a point where they just have to respect what he is doing.

Not only did Gilgeous-Alexander have this incredible game, but he also tied Wilt Chamberlain's record for most consecutive 20+ point games in NBA history with 126. Jokic could not believe that achievement.

"I don't know if people know how hard it is to do that. To make 20-point games in ten [straight] games, not 120 or whatever, it's special. He's a special player. It's a pleasure and a privilege to battle against him."

The Nuggets and Thunder will likely face off again in the playoffs, and Denver will need to find solutions for slowing down Gilgeous-Alexander. Of course, Jokic has a great performance himself, dropping 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists, but as a team, they fell just short.

It is always special when Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander go at it, and Monday's matchup was no different. Fortunately for fans wanting more action between these two Western Conference powerhouses, they are set to meet for one more regular season matchup on April 10. Until then, the Nuggets will hope to get back to full strength and figure out some of their late-game struggles.