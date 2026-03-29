Nuggets Catch a Break vs. Warriors With Steph Curry's Injury Status

The Denver Nuggets have won five straight games and are now heading into a marquee matchup against the Golden State Warriors. This nationally televised outing would typically feature a superstar battle between Nikola Jokic and Steph Curry, as they have met 34 times through their careers, but Sunday's game will be different.

Unfortunately for fans wanting a show, the Warriors superstar remains sidelined. Curry has already missed the last 24 games for Golden State and has been ruled out for Sunday's game as well due to right patellofemoral pain syndrome. With concerns that Curry might not return at all this season, his status for Sunday's game is certainly not what fans wanted to see.

Nuggets have a clean injury report

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (32) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Unlike the Warriors, the Nuggets have good news for Sunday's matchup. For the second straight game, the Nuggets have an empty injury report. Despite Peyton Watson recently recovering from a hamstring strain, the young wing has no injury designation against the Warriors.

This is incredible news for the Nuggets, as they have a great opportunity to extend their winning streak to six games, which would be just one win short of matching their longest of the season. With just seven games left in the regular season, the Nuggets are finding a rhythm at the right time. While they still have some things to clean up before a successful playoff run, things are trending in the right direction.

Denver has not had much success against the Warriors this season, losing the series 1-2, but they certainly have the chance to even things up on Sunday with everyone available to play.

Warriors will be severely shorthanded

Mar 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Golden State's 2025-26 campaign started going downhill when Jimmy Butler suffered a season-ending ACL injury, and Curry's recent absences are just the icing on the cake. Heading into Sunday's game, the Warriors sit in tenth place in the West at 36-38, simply clinging to a spot in the play-in tournament.

Not only are Curry and Butler sidelined against the Nuggets, but they will also be without Al Horford and Moses Moody, while a few other key players are listed as questionable. The Warriors' full injury report:

- Seth Curry: QUESTIONABLE (left adductor strain)

- Quinten Post: QUESTIONABLE (right foot injury management)

- Will Richard: QUESTIONABLE (left heel soreness)

- Jimmy Butler: OUT (right ACL surgery)

- Steph Curry: OUT (right patellofemoral pain syndrome)

- Al Horford: OUT (right soleus strain)

- Moses Moody: OUT (left patellar tendon surgery)

While this is a great sign for the Nuggets, we need to remember what happened the last time these two teams met. The Warriors were without Curry, Butler, Draymond Green, and Kristaps Porzingis, yet they pulled off the upset against a Nuggets team without Watson and Aaron Gordon.

Of course, the Nuggets will do what they can to avoid repeating that result, especially in front of their home crowd.

The Nuggets and Warriors are set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Sunday, available to watch on NBC and Peacock.