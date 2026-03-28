Nuggets' Peyton Watson Gives Optimistic Update After Injury Return

The Denver Nuggets have gone most of the 2025-26 season without their lineup at full strength. From November 13th to March 21, the Nuggets always had at least one rotational player sidelined due to injury. Now, they have gone three of their last four games with a full-strength lineup thanks to Peyton Watson recovering from a hamstring strain.

In Friday's win over the Utah Jazz, Watson struggled with seven points, five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks, while shooting just 2-10 from the field and 1-2 from three-point range. After looking much more like himself in his first two games back from injury, Watson struggled to find a rhythm on Friday. Still, though, he is not worried. After the game, Watson assured that he is feeling good.

"I'm feeling fine. Feeling fine," Watson said. "Nothing but positive takeaways from today. Especially when you struggle a little bit, there's always room to grow and improve and get better, know what you need to fix. But tonight, I feel like there were a lot of shots out there I could have made, that I usually make, especially early on in the game that would've helped me develop a rhythm and stuff like that. But I feel like I did a lot of good things out there."

Nuggets need Peyton Watson

While their win over the Jazz was much closer than they would have liked, the Nuggets are now 3-0 with Watson in the lineup since his 19-game absence. Having him back is huge for this team, especially on the defensive end, but his ability to create for himself on offense is also a huge boost for their bench unit.

Now, through three games back in action, Watson is averaging 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 21.3 minutes per game, while shooting 45.5% from the field and 40.0% from three-point range.

With just seven games left in the regular season, the Nuggets will certainly need Watson to find his rhythm before the playoffs, and the entire team to get adjusted to having a fully healthy lineup.

NASTY hesi move from Peyton Watson against Cooper Flagg pic.twitter.com/6x6iZSs2Jt — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) March 26, 2026

Barring any other injuries, by the end of the regular season, the Nuggets will have just about 20 games under their belt with everyone healthy. Ideally, they could get more adjusted to this entire group playing together, but that is why this final stretch is so important.

Fortunately for the Nuggets, Watson is confident in his ability to get adjusted to game action again. Despite struggling on Friday night, he should not have much trouble getting back to being the same player who took the NBA by storm in January.

"Even the great ones, Nikola [Jokic], Jamal [Murray], they have off nights," Watson said. "So it's good to have them by my side to continue to encourage me when things don't necessarily go my way."

The Nuggets are riding a five-game winning streak on the backs of Jokic and Murray, but getting guys like Watson, Cam Johnson, Christian Braun, and Tim Hardaway Jr. clicking will be their ultimate key to success. More importantly, keeping them healthy, and Watson admits he is feeling just fine after returning less than a week ago.