3 NBA Stars the Nuggets Can Cross Off Their Trade Wish List

The 2026 NBA offseason could be one of the most eventful in recent memory, with a slew of stars potentially on the move. With some of the league's biggest stars seemingly on the trade market this offseason, it is reasonable to assume the Denver Nuggets could get involved.

After a disappointing first-round playoff exit, the Nuggets should have their eyes set on making a splash this offseason. Of course, they do not need to trade for a star to get back into contention, as they are likely better off by surrounding their All-Star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray with more impactful role players. Still, they could get into the market for a star at the right cost.

While there are certainly some big-name players the Nuggets could be eyeing this summer, here are three stars they should go ahead and cross off their wish list:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nov 29, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring his 21,000th career point in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Every team in the league should want a shot at the biggest star on the market. However, the Nuggets would simply be wasting their time.

READ: Why Nuggets Had No Path to Giannis Antetokounmpo at Trade Deadline

Antetokounmpo, a ten-time All-Star, would be an incredible fit alongside Jokic, with five NBA MVP awards combined between the two of them. For the sake of that superpowered duo, the Nuggets would likely consider making a call to the Milwaukee Bucks' front office, but their energy would be better spent elsewhere.

The Bucks will be asking for significant draft capital and starting-caliber players in return. While the Nuggets, in theory, can provide the players that could get this deal done, they do not have the picks. The Nuggets' draft capital is concerningly scarce, and that immediately takes them out of contention for the Milwaukee superstar.

Jaylen Brown

Nov 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

There is still doubt that the Boston Celtics will actually part with Brown this offseason, even though there has been some speculation. If they do decide to shop him, there is no doubt that it would take a massive haul to pry the 2024 Finals MVP from Boston.

Coming off the best year of his career, Brown's trade value is at an all-time high, but he is also getting paid as such. Brown is on the third-most expensive contract in NBA history, with an average annual salary of $57.1 million. Obviously, that giant contract already makes the Nuggets think twice, but it would still take far too much of a haul to actually acquire him.

Sure, Brown would be a snug fit in Denver's lineup, especially as an above-average defender, but the Nuggets simply do not have the assets to trade for him.

Jimmy Butler

Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It would not shock anyone if the Golden State Warriors traded Butler this offseason, but there might not be many teams running to acquire him. The 36-year-old is recovering from a torn ACL and is entering the final year of his contract, worth $56.8 million.

While the Nuggets likely have the assets to trade for Butler, he simply would not be worth it. For it to work financially, the Nuggets would either have to include Jamal Murray or package Aaron Gordon and Cam Johnson. If it were for a fully healthy Butler, it could be a different story, but there is no reason to risk their future for a half-year rental.

If healthy, Butler would be an ideal fit in Denver's lineup as a two-way force, but the Nuggets should not even consider this idea, especially after the injury-plagued season they just had.

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