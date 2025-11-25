Peyton Watson Responds to Viral Nikola Jokic Assist After Nuggets Win

The Denver Nuggets pulled out a much-needed road win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, finishing with a 125-115 victory.

In the win, the Nuggets were led by Jamal Murray with 27 points and eight assists, Peyton Watson with 27 points, and, of course, Nikola Jokic with 17 points, 16 assists, and ten rebounds. Denver got some incredible individual performances from these three studs, and their highlight of the night came on a wild Jokic assist to Watson.

With just one minute left in the game and the Nuggets needing a bucket to seal the deal, Jokic found a cutting Watson on a crazy wrap-around, no-look dime to set up an easy Watson layup.

THIS JOKER DIME FROM TONIGHT?!



He records his 10th triple-double of the season in DEN's W! pic.twitter.com/PNSVFnd1aC — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2025

After the game, Watson was asked if he knew that pass was even coming his way.

"Man, I had no idea that ball was coming, but there's kind of this thought in the back of your head with Jokic that 'this ball always could find me, no matter where you are on the court,' and that was one of those moments. He just found me. I don't even remember how he saw me, but he got that ball to me, and luckily, I was in a spot where I could just go up and my job was easy," Watson said.

"Unbelievable player. Like I said, I can't say enough good things about him."

Jokic: One of the greatest passers in NBA history

Once Watson saw the highlight on social media, which it would have been hard not to after it went viral, he reposted it on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: "Yal don’t understand how crazy this is."

Yal don’t understand how crazy this is🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/sHYhj2M9BY — Peyton Watson (@peytonwatson_) November 25, 2025

This is Watson's fourth season playing alongside Jokic, and he is still in disbelief when the superstar center pulls off plays like this. Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP, has undoubtedly cemented himself as one of the most incredible passers the league has ever seen.

At 30 years old, Jokic already has the second-most assists by a center in NBA history, trailing only the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Jokic's highlight passes like this one certainly put on a show for the fans, but he is flat-out one of the greatest passers the game has seen.

