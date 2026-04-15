Nuggets Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times, Opponents, TV Channel

With a season finale win over the San Antonio Spurs, the Denver Nuggets secured their spot as the third seed in the Western Conference. With this, they are set to face the sixth-seed Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs, a familiar matchup that never seems to disappoint.

Fortunately for the Nuggets, securing a top-four seed gave them home-court advantage in the first round. Against a feisty Timberwolves team that is more than capable of pulling off the upset, having four of the seven games in Ball Arena will be a potential series-changer.

The last time these two teams met in the playoffs was in 2024, when the Nuggets were coming off a championship, yet the Timberwolves sent them home in seven games in the second round. Of course, the Nuggets are looking for revenge, with the Timberwolves coming fresh off back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances.

With Game 1 tipping off on Sunday afternoon, here is a look at the full first-round schedule for Denver and Minnesota.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves First-Round Playoff Schedule

Jan 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the third quarter at Target Center. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Game 1

Date: Saturday, April 18

Tip-off Time: 1:30 p.m. MT

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

How to Watch: Prime Video

Game 2

Date: Monday, April 20

Tip-off Time: 8:30 p.m. MT

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

How to Watch: NBC and Peacock

Of course, the Nuggets are hosting the Timberwolves for the first two games of the series, where they will do what they can to jump out to an early 2-0 lead, while Minnesota while try to steal a game on the road before heading back home for Games 3 and 4.

Game 3

Date: Thursday, April 23

Tip-off Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

How to Watch: Prime Video

Game 4

Date: Saturday, April 25

Tip-off Time: 6:30 p.m. MT

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

How to Watch: ABC

A look at the full Nuggets vs. Timberwolves first-round playoff schedule: pic.twitter.com/6S4UsZ9fjz — Denver Nuggets On SI (@NuggetsOnSI) April 15, 2026

While neither team is expected to pull off a sweep, Game 4 could potentially be the last game of the series. If it does continue past Game 4, as expected, we will head back to Denver for Game 5, where the tip-off times and TV channels are to be determined.

Game 5*

Date: Monday, April 27

Tip-off Time: TBD

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

How to Watch: TBD

Game 6*

Date: Thursday, April 30

Tip-off Time: TBD

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

How to Watch: TBD

Game 7*

Date: Saturday, May 2

Tip-off Time: TBD

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

How to Watch: TBD

*If necessary

All eyes are on a potential Game 7 in Denver, as it would not shock anyone if these two teams needed every second of the seven-game series to decide a winner.

First, though, both teams need to get through Saturday's Game 1, with fans eager to get this series underway after a week of rest while the league awaits the play-in tournament to wrap up.

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