Nuggets Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times, Opponents, TV Channel
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With a season finale win over the San Antonio Spurs, the Denver Nuggets secured their spot as the third seed in the Western Conference. With this, they are set to face the sixth-seed Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs, a familiar matchup that never seems to disappoint.
Fortunately for the Nuggets, securing a top-four seed gave them home-court advantage in the first round. Against a feisty Timberwolves team that is more than capable of pulling off the upset, having four of the seven games in Ball Arena will be a potential series-changer.
The last time these two teams met in the playoffs was in 2024, when the Nuggets were coming off a championship, yet the Timberwolves sent them home in seven games in the second round. Of course, the Nuggets are looking for revenge, with the Timberwolves coming fresh off back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances.
With Game 1 tipping off on Sunday afternoon, here is a look at the full first-round schedule for Denver and Minnesota.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves First-Round Playoff Schedule
Game 1
- Date: Saturday, April 18
- Tip-off Time: 1:30 p.m. MT
- Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO
- How to Watch: Prime Video
Game 2
- Date: Monday, April 20
- Tip-off Time: 8:30 p.m. MT
- Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO
- How to Watch: NBC and Peacock
Of course, the Nuggets are hosting the Timberwolves for the first two games of the series, where they will do what they can to jump out to an early 2-0 lead, while Minnesota while try to steal a game on the road before heading back home for Games 3 and 4.
Game 3
- Date: Thursday, April 23
- Tip-off Time: 7:30 p.m. MT
- Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
- How to Watch: Prime Video
Game 4
- Date: Saturday, April 25
- Tip-off Time: 6:30 p.m. MT
- Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
- How to Watch: ABC
While neither team is expected to pull off a sweep, Game 4 could potentially be the last game of the series. If it does continue past Game 4, as expected, we will head back to Denver for Game 5, where the tip-off times and TV channels are to be determined.
Game 5*
- Date: Monday, April 27
- Tip-off Time: TBD
- Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO
- How to Watch: TBD
Game 6*
- Date: Thursday, April 30
- Tip-off Time: TBD
- Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
- How to Watch: TBD
Game 7*
- Date: Saturday, May 2
- Tip-off Time: TBD
- Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO
- How to Watch: TBD
*If necessary
All eyes are on a potential Game 7 in Denver, as it would not shock anyone if these two teams needed every second of the seven-game series to decide a winner.
First, though, both teams need to get through Saturday's Game 1, with fans eager to get this series underway after a week of rest while the league awaits the play-in tournament to wrap up.
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Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023Follow LoganStruck