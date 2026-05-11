Nuggets' Northwest Division Will Be a Gauntlet in 2026

The Denver Nuggets are facing a bitter reality headed into next season: the talent around them in their own division is getting better and better–– to the point where there's now a real case for all five teams in the mix to find their way to a playoff bid this time next year.

That potential became even clearer following the results of Sunday's draft lottery.

It would be then when the Nuggets' division rival, the Utah Jazz, would shoot up to the second-overall pick and look primed for an injection of youth from one the top prospects in a loaded class. Adding that into their already playoff-ready core, they can find their way into a bid for a top six seed.

2026 NBA Draft Lottery Order:



1. Wizards

2. Jazz

3. Grizzlies

4. Bulls

5. Clippers

6. Nets

7. Kings

8. Hawks

9. Mavs

10. Bucks

11. Warriors

12. Thunder

13. Heat

14. Hornets — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 10, 2026

But it's not just the Jazz who have some serious playoff chances, but the other three around them do as well: the OKC Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Portland Trail Blazers.

Nuggets' Competition Is Getting Even Better

Two of those teams in Minnesota and OKC are still fighting for their playoff lives in the Western Conference, and Portland––while unable to reach the same peak, put up a solid fight in five games against the San Antonio Spurs in the first round, and head into next season feeling good about their stock, depending on who their next head coach is.

For the Nuggets, it's a tough situation to be faced with; while everyone around the league is getting better, younger, and establishing themselves as forces in the Western Conference, Denver is trying to keep up and retain its status as a real contender.

Headed into this offseason, they'll have a lot of work to do in order to to make that a reality.

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) seats on the bench before the second half begins against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Peyton Watson's a restricted free agent, several cap moves around the edges have to be made to keep the Nuggets under the luxury tax, their defense needs to take steps forward, and maybe most importantly, they're fresh off a round one loss to the Timberwolves that proves they're multiple steps away.

It's not impossible for the Nuggets to continue moving forward as the West powerhouse they've been throughout this decade. For as long as Nikola Jokic is on the roster and leading the way as one of the best players in the NBA, it'll keep Denver well within reach of an annual playoff berth, and at least a puncher's chance of coming out of the conference.

But while the floor still remains high, it'll require a diligent summer for the Nuggets and their brain trust to really push their ceiling forward from where things stand now.

Will it require a drastic move surrounding a big name like Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon? Nuggets president Josh Kroenke left the door open for anything to be possible in the months ahead to get this roster where it needs to be (outside of trading Nikola Jokic). So nothing can truly be counted out.

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