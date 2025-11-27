This Nuggets Forward Should Get More Opportunity With Aaron Gordon's Injury

The Denver Nuggets have won 13 of their first 17 games in the 2025-26 season, sitting tied for second place in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, things are expected to get a bit rocky for this successful Denver team.

The Nuggets will be down two starters for the next several weeks, as Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon are both dealing with injuries. Sure, the Nuggets have the depth to stay competitive despite these injuries, but there is no doubt that they could use some extra help while shorthanded.

The Nuggets have yet to fully put 23-year-old forward DaRon Holmes to the test, and there is certainly an argument to be made that he should be getting more playing time.

Feb 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DaRon Holmes II (14) warms up before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Why the Nuggets should give Holmes more playing time

Holmes, who is technically a rookie after missing the entire 2024-25 season with an Achilles tear, was drafted 22nd overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. Holmes made his NBA debut back in October, but was then sent to Denver's G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, to get more comfortable.

In seven G League appearances, Holmes averaged 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Sure, these numbers do not jump off the page, but the young forward used his time in the G League to prove why the Nuggets are willing to wait on him.

The Peak Performance Player of the Week is DaRon Holmes II!👏



Presented by: @MilkMeansMore pic.twitter.com/jAOdlN6Ph5 — Grand Rapids Gold (@NBAGrandRapids) November 20, 2025

Holmes' rebounding, passing, and downhill scoring already make him a viable option in Denver's rotation. Sure, his defense and three-point shooting could both improve to make him a real Gordon replacement, but there is no harm in throwing him out there for a few minutes per game to ease him into NBA action while the team is shorthanded.

With Gordon sidelined for multiple weeks, the Nuggets have leaned on Spencer Jones in his place, but they should undoubtedly be testing out Holmes in that role as well. While Holmes has minimal experience under his belt, there is plenty of reason to believe he can be effective at the next level.

The Nuggets have already called Holmes up from the G League, and it is only a matter of time until David Adelman and his staff are willing to give him an opportunity to prove himself on the floor.

Granted, the 6-foot-9 forward still has plenty to work on to improve his game, but getting some in-game reps in alongside high-IQ veterans like Nikola Jokic or Jonas Valanciunas would only help him.

More Denver Nuggets Content