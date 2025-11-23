Nuggets Make New Starting Lineup Change vs. Kings Due to Key Injuries

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a huge win on the road against the Houston Rockets on Friday, but are now heading into the second night of a back-to-back, as they returned to the Mile High City to take on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

Unfortunately for Denver, not only are they at a rest disadvantage due to the back-to-back, but they are dealing with a couple of major injuries. The Nuggets will be without Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon for the near future, starting with Saturday night's game against the Kings.

With Braun and Gordon sidelined, the Nuggets are forced to experiment with a new-look starting lineup. The team has announced a starting five of Jamal Murray, Peyton Watson, Cam Johnson, Spencer Jones, and Nikola Jokic.

Nuggets' new starting lineup

Most notably, second-year forward Spencer Jones is earning his first career start on Saturday night. The 24-year-old forward was expected to see an expanded role with Gordon sidelined, and it will certainly be intriguing to see how he performs in his first start.

Jones has played impressive defense when given the opportunity for the Nuggets this season, but he is far from the offensive talent that Gordon is. Jones being placed in the starting lineup is a much different look than Denver is used to, and many fans are likely more eager to see DaRon Holmes II get some run after being promoted from the G League.

Oct 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) passes the ball in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Outside of Jones, there are no significant changes with Saturday's lineup, as Watson continues to fill in for the absent Braun, and the trio of Murray, Johnson, and Jokic has started every game this season when available.

Who are the Kings starting?

The Kings, on the other hand, are rolling with a starting group of Russell Westbrook, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Drew Eubanks.

Murray is starting his first game of the season for Sacramento after making his 2025-26 debut in their last outing. The Kings will certainly be a better team with Murray back in the starting lineup, and his presence, combined with Gordon's absence, gives the Kings a significant advantage at that position.

The Nuggets and Kings are set to face off in Denver at 8:00 p.m. MT on Saturday.

More Denver Nuggets Content