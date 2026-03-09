Three All-Stars Listed on Nuggets vs. Thunder Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets have been injury-plagued all season, and fans certainly held their breath when All-Star point guard Jamal Murray suffered an ankle injury in their last game. However, after two days off, Murray could be safe from having to miss any time.

The Nuggets have listed Murray as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and to say they need their star point guard available against the defending champs would be an understatement. Still, his long-term health is the priority, and it will be interesting to see how the Nuggets handle his new ankle injury.

Nuggets list Jamal Murray as questionable

Mar 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In their last game, a blowout loss to the New York Knicks, the Nuggets' season-opening starting lineup played all together for the first time since November with Aaron Gordon back from a 17-game absence. Even though Murray exited early with an ankle injury and they ultimately lost by 39 points, this was a huge step in the right direction for the Nuggets.

Heading into Sunday's game, Gordon remains off the injury report, but Murray is listed as questionable, and standout wing Peyton Watson is ruled out. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Thunder:



QUESTIONABLE:

Jamal Murray (Left Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/ZiOv4E3jae — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 8, 2026

Missing their star point guard would be a huge blow as the Nuggets look to bounce back from losing their first two season matchups against the Thunder, but his questionable status is certainly a good sign. Sure, not having Watson available is still disappointing, but all eyes will be on Murray's status leading up to tip-off.

Thunder list three starters on injury report

Mar 1, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Thunder at American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Thunder are hands-down the best team in the NBA with a 50-15 record, and arguably the wildest aspect of their success is that they have not been healthy for the majority of the season. All-Star wing Jalen Williams has played just 26 games, and heading into Monday's matchup against Denver, they could be down three starters, including All-Star big man Chet Holmgren. The Thunder's full injury report:

Alex Caruso - QUESTIONABLE (left hip contusion)

Chet Holmgren - QUESTIONABLE (flu)

Branden Carlson - OUT (low back strain)

Isaiah Hartenstein - OUT (left calf contusion)

Thomas Sorber - OUT (right ACL surgical recovery)

Jalen Williams - OUT (right hamstring strain)

With Williams and Hartenstein ruled out, the Thunder will certainly need Holmgren available to keep up with Denver's frontcourt of Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon. The Nuggets have struggled against the Thunder so far this season, but things could automatically swing their way if Murray is available and Holmgren has to sit.

Everyone knows how dangerous this Thunder team is, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but the Nuggets could finally have their number on Sunday with a potential health advantage.

The Nuggets and Thunder are set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. MT in Oklahoma City on Sunday, and looking to avoid falling behind 0-3 in their season series, while also coming off a blowout loss on two days of rest, Denver will be doing all it can to pick up the statement road win.