Could the Nuggets Be Targeting Lonzo Ball?

An NBA insider might've just given a subtle hint that the Denver Nuggets could be in play for free agent guard and former second-overall pick Lonzo Ball.

During a recent Bleacher Report live stream, insider Jake Fischer recently broke down the current status revolving around Ball's pending free agency after being dealt and cut at the trade deadline to now eyeing his next home for the rest of the season.

And while the Charlotte Hornets have been a team lingering in rumors to land Ball in order to play alongside his brother LaMelo, Fischer would instead shoot that chatter down, hinting that a "Western Conference contender" might be in play to sign him.

"I saw a chat about Lonzo Ball to the Hornets. I have been given every indication to not expect that. Right now, I'm waiting for confirmation, butI have heard that Lonzo Ball is in play for a Western Conference contender," Fischer said. "That is probably one of the more interesting dynamics for him. I will try to bring more information to you guys on that when we have clearance to do so, but for now it seems early."

Now, of course, Fischer never directly mentioned the Nuggets within the buzz that he's heard. But by process of elimination of the top six teams in the conference, it could be reasonable to suspect that Denver might be that very team in question.

The OKC Thunder just acquired Jared McCain at the deadline for their backcourt and have a full roster anyways. The San Antonio Spurs are stacked with guard talent as is. The Minnesota Timberwolves just re-acquired Mike Conley off of free agency, and solely based on Ball's personal history, we might be able to cross off the LA Lakers from that list as well.

That leaves two possible "Western Conference contenders" left over that Fischer could be speaking of: the Nuggets and the Houston Rockets, who very well could be the club he's mentioned when factoring in their open roster spot and void at the point guard spot without Fred VanVleet.

But let's say, for argument's sake, the Nuggets are that team in the background that could be in pursuit of Ball. The fit actually might make a good bit of sense.

Lonzo Ball (2) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the Houston Rockets

Logistics-wise, the Nuggets have an available traditional roster spot and the cap space to sign a player to a veteran minimum deal. That makes for a seamless fit for Ball to nestle into, if he were interested in coming onboard in the Mile High.

Denver could have a role available in the second unit for a backup point guard to fill in behind All-Star Jamal Murray; especially one that has a playstyle centered around his versatility, length, ability to facilitate and get other guys involved, and his defensive upside.

There is the obvious concern of whether Ball really is at 100% health following his injury woes. This season, his numbers never quite got where they needed to be with the Cleveland Cavaliers––averaging 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 30.1% from the field, and only playing in 35 total games.

However, there might not be a better system to be in for a player like Ball to get back to form, and let his skillset be of use on a talented roster with multiple threats to get involved offensively. And if up to his standard on the defensive side, he could bring a nice boost to Denver's current 25th-ranked unit in the NBA.

Expect some time to pass between now and when Ball officially decides on his next team to run with for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. But don't be shocked if the Nuggets find themselves as the ones walking away with him.

